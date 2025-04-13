Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to begin large-scale manufacturing of solar panels and lithium batteries as part of a bold new initiative to boost the country's renewable energy sector. The development follows the recent approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), which will see the establishment of a state-of-the-art Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The project aims to localize solar energy innovation, production, and training, equipping universities with advanced technology and enabling collaboration with international partners to transfer knowledge and expertise.

Announcing the development at the just-ended sixth International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo said the initiative is a step towards unlocking Zimbabwe's vast renewable energy potential.

"We are convinced that the future is here, because of the technology we have," said Minister Moyo. "We want to partner our universities, and this week, the Cabinet approved a project to partner with Chinhoyi University of Technology on solar energy, covering all aspects of solar innovation, research, training, and potentially manufacturing our own solar panels and exploring battery options, given our lithium resources."

The project marks a significant shift towards energy self-sufficiency and technological empowerment. Zimbabwe, which boasts large deposits of lithium - a key component in battery storage - stands to benefit immensely from adding value through local production rather than exporting raw minerals.

Minister Moyo stressed the importance of aligning renewable energy initiatives with Zimbabwe's broader economic framework, which includes key sectors such as agriculture, mining, industry, and manufacturing.

"As stakeholders in renewable energy, we must also focus on these areas and identify opportunities within each one," he said.

As the country seeks to modernize and reduce dependency on environmentally harmful fuels, the Minister also called for a move away from the use of firewood, especially during the rainy season when smoke from wet wood poses health hazards.

"We're looking at clean cooking," he said. "We want to liberate ourselves and our women from the smoke produced by wet wood. Promoting clean cooking is part of our goals."

Minister Moyo further encouraged property owners, businesses, and homeowners producing solar power to take advantage of net metering - a system where producers can feed excess energy back into the national grid and receive credit.

"Energy efficiency is no longer an option - it is a necessity," he said. "It is one of the most cost-effective ways to expand energy access, reduce emissions, and support economic productivity across all sectors."

The STAR-C initiative and the push for local manufacturing of solar and battery components are expected to place Zimbabwe at the forefront of renewable energy innovation in the region, while also creating employment, reducing energy imports, and accelerating the country's journey toward clean, sustainable power.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

14 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

20 hrs ago | 27367 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

20 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 1052 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

21 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

21 hrs ago | 619 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

22 hrs ago | 1290 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

22 hrs ago | 713 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

23 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

24 hrs ago | 3207 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

24 hrs ago | 390 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 572 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 6513 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

13 Apr 2025 at 10:04hrs | 443 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 232 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 711 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 1011 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

13 Apr 2025 at 09:48hrs | 1047 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

13 Apr 2025 at 09:47hrs | 303 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

13 Apr 2025 at 09:46hrs | 229 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2025 at 09:45hrs | 115 Views

Discord at Scottland

13 Apr 2025 at 09:44hrs | 468 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 130 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 56 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

13 Apr 2025 at 09:42hrs | 347 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 131 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 468 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

13 Apr 2025 at 09:40hrs | 150 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

13 Apr 2025 at 09:40hrs | 1146 Views