New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kusile Rural District Council has identified three potential sites to establish designated truck stops along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, in response to rising concerns about reckless parking and safety hazards posed by truck drivers. The truck parking problem has become a growing issue in the region, with reports of parked trucks along the highway at St Luke's, Cross Jotsholo, and Gwayi causing significant traffic and safety risks.Motorists have voiced their frustrations, citing dangers posed by trucks parked illegally, blocking lanes and impeding traffic flow, as well as fostering conditions that contribute to social ills, including drug and substance abuse.In an interview on Friday, Kusile Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr. Sifiso Hadebe explained that the council had pinpointed three key locations for the proposed truck stops."We have identified land at Masinyane, Cross Jotsholo, and St Luke's as potential sites where the truck stops will be established," said Mr. Hadebe. "This initiative aims to address the growing concern about truck parking along the highway, which is not only causing accidents but also contributing to other social problems in the area."The council's plan is to provide safe and designated areas where truck drivers can park overnight or during rest periods, reducing the dangers associated with parking on the side of the road. The establishment of these truck stops is expected to improve road safety, as well as curb the growing issue of social delinquency associated with poorly monitored parking areas.Mr. Hadebe emphasized that the development of the truck stops is a priority for the council, as it will not only improve traffic conditions but also create a safer and more organized environment for truck drivers and other road users.The initiative is expected to benefit both the local community and commercial transporters, ensuring that the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road remains a safe and efficient trade corridor while addressing some of the negative impacts caused by informal truck parking.