Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Kusile Rural District Council has identified three potential sites to establish designated truck stops along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, in response to rising concerns about reckless parking and safety hazards posed by truck drivers. The truck parking problem has become a growing issue in the region, with reports of parked trucks along the highway at St Luke's, Cross Jotsholo, and Gwayi causing significant traffic and safety risks.

Motorists have voiced their frustrations, citing dangers posed by trucks parked illegally, blocking lanes and impeding traffic flow, as well as fostering conditions that contribute to social ills, including drug and substance abuse.

In an interview on Friday, Kusile Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr. Sifiso Hadebe explained that the council had pinpointed three key locations for the proposed truck stops.

"We have identified land at Masinyane, Cross Jotsholo, and St Luke's as potential sites where the truck stops will be established," said Mr. Hadebe. "This initiative aims to address the growing concern about truck parking along the highway, which is not only causing accidents but also contributing to other social problems in the area."

The council's plan is to provide safe and designated areas where truck drivers can park overnight or during rest periods, reducing the dangers associated with parking on the side of the road. The establishment of these truck stops is expected to improve road safety, as well as curb the growing issue of social delinquency associated with poorly monitored parking areas.

Mr. Hadebe emphasized that the development of the truck stops is a priority for the council, as it will not only improve traffic conditions but also create a safer and more organized environment for truck drivers and other road users.

The initiative is expected to benefit both the local community and commercial transporters, ensuring that the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road remains a safe and efficient trade corridor while addressing some of the negative impacts caused by informal truck parking.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

28 mins ago | 39 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

15 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

20 hrs ago | 28479 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

21 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 1069 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

21 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

21 hrs ago | 860 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

22 hrs ago | 624 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

23 hrs ago | 1307 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

23 hrs ago | 719 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

13 Apr 2025 at 12:23hrs | 3409 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

13 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 393 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 580 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 6679 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

13 Apr 2025 at 10:04hrs | 449 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 236 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 718 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 1035 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

13 Apr 2025 at 09:48hrs | 1070 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

13 Apr 2025 at 09:47hrs | 310 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

13 Apr 2025 at 09:46hrs | 235 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2025 at 09:45hrs | 117 Views

Discord at Scottland

13 Apr 2025 at 09:44hrs | 491 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 131 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 56 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

13 Apr 2025 at 09:42hrs | 359 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 131 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 474 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

13 Apr 2025 at 09:40hrs | 153 Views