Man drowns at Hillside Dams

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade successfully recovered the body of a man believed to have drowned at Hillside Dams yesterday morning, in what is suspected to have been a religious ceremony.The deceased, identified as Hopulang Dube, a member of a local church, is thought to have been in his 30s. According to reports, Dube drowned around 9 am after a series of "spiritual" screams were heard by Hillside Conservancy employee, Mr. Mpilo Sibindi, who immediately alerted emergency services."I heard someone screaming incoherently as if in a trance. That was just before 10 am, and I rushed over. Initially, I thought it was an intruder outside the water," Mr. Sibindi explained. "When I arrived, I couldn't see anyone at first, but I noticed something in the water."Bulawayo's Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Mhlangano Moyo, confirmed the tragic incident and the subsequent recovery of the body. He shared that Dube was found wearing religious garments, including a short black-and-white pair of trousers. "We were called mid-morning following reports of a drowning at Hillside Dams. Our team retrieved the body of a man in his 30s," Mr. Moyo said.At the scene, the fire brigade discovered several religious items, including burning candles, a satchel, and a wooden stick, all floating in the stream. These items are believed to be related to the ceremony in which Dube was involved.The incident has prompted a call from authorities for greater caution during religious activities near water bodies. Mr. Moyo urged the public, particularly the Christian community, to take extra precautions when conducting ceremonies such as baptisms or other rituals involving water. He also advised individuals to inform their families when embarking on solo spiritual journeys, to ensure their safety.Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the death and appealed to the public for any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation. She urged anyone with relevant details to contact their nearest police station.The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can arise during spiritual activities, especially when conducted near water.