Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a bid to curb the increasing menace of illegal gold panning and sand poaching in Matabeleland South province, the Bulawayo City Council is planning to establish a permanent base for its rangers and municipal police near the city's water catchment areas. The move comes as authorities intensify efforts to protect the city's water sources from the damaging activities of illegal miners and poachers.Gold panners have been threatening the city's water security, contributing to the siltation and pollution of crucial water bodies, including Umzingwane, Upper Ncema, and Lower Ncema dams. Despite joint patrols and raids conducted by the council's rangers and municipal police, the illegal activities continue to escalate, prompting the need for more permanent and proactive solutions.In a report by the council's Housing and Community Services Department, it was revealed that although joint patrols have led to the arrest of illegal gold panners and the seizure of equipment, the offenders often return to the area after authorities leave. The report highlighted that the current efforts have been insufficient due to a lack of staff and patrol vehicles to effectively monitor the extensive water catchment zones."During the patrols, two illegal gold panners were arrested, and 73 hand tools were seized from gold panners," the report stated. "In addition, 80 surveillance patrols were carried out, making a total of 150 patrols in January and February. Several sand poachers and wood harvesters were also arrested, with their equipment confiscated."The department also noted an increase in wood poaching, attributed to power outages caused by load shedding. This has further strained the city's efforts to curb illegal activities, particularly in the peri-urban areas."Routine patrols also saw nine trucks impounded for illegal sand extraction at Greater Bulawayo," the report continued.The council has recognized that the current strategy, while useful, is not enough to halt the illegal activities in the water catchment areas. As a result, there are discussions underway to establish a permanent ranger and police base close to the water sources. This would allow for more consistent surveillance and immediate response to illegal activities, ensuring that offenders are apprehended and their operations disrupted.The move follows similar concerns raised by former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, who last year ordered a crackdown on illegal settlers and gold panners encroaching on military and institutional land, including the ZNA Bulawayo District cantonment and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). These illegal activities have increasingly spread across urban and rural areas, further exacerbating environmental and security concerns.The issue of illegal gold panning has also been a long-standing problem in Bulawayo. In 2017, over 200 gold panners invaded the Matsheumhlope suburb, setting up operations just 20 meters from residential homes. The city's plans to address the issue with a permanent law enforcement presence aim to reduce the environmental damage caused by these activities and protect the city's precious water resources.With the council struggling to maintain adequate resources, the call for support from central government and additional investment in security infrastructure has become more urgent. Authorities hope that the establishment of a base will significantly reduce the frequency of illegal mining activities and restore safety and order around the city's vital water catchment areas.