Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a bid to combat urban decay and rapid de-industrialisation, Bulawayo city leaders are urging residents, policy experts, and various stakeholders to contribute innovative solutions that can drive sustainable economic growth for the city. The call comes amid increasing concerns over the closure of businesses, with many former industrial areas now left abandoned or repurposed for non-industrial purposes, such as religious institutions.The city's municipality hosted the Bulawayo Economic Development Conference last week, where Sikhangele Zhou, the chamber secretary, emphasised the need for collaborative action. Zhou said the conference aimed to move beyond merely highlighting challenges and instead focus on finding tangible solutions that could help revitalise the city's economy."We want to avoid just giving narratives and challenges without solutions," Zhou said. "The city needs fresh ideas and actionable plans that will enable us to rebuild and drive sustainable economic growth."Acknowledging the impact of technological disruptions on the local economy, Zhou stressed the importance of adopting new strategies to adapt to the changing business environment. He urged stakeholders to openly share their ideas, experiences, and challenges to help shape a vision for the city's future."We therefore ask you to share openly your ideas and experiences, challenges, assumptions, and also propose goals of issues that will make us go forward," Zhou stated. "We still need to renew ourselves to make this city great once again."Once considered the industrial hub of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo has experienced significant de-industrialisation over the past few decades. Many of its once-thriving industries have either shut down or scaled down operations, contributing to rising unemployment and economic stagnation. Today, large parts of the city's industrial areas have been repurposed, with many former factory spaces now housing churches rather than businesses.The city's challenges, however, have not gone unnoticed by local leadership. The Bulawayo City Council is actively seeking input from various sectors to reverse the downward trend and rejuvenate the local economy. Stakeholders, including businesses, educators, and policymakers, are being encouraged to present innovative ideas to drive industrial revival, create employment, and boost the city's economic potential.The call for action comes at a critical time as Bulawayo faces both domestic and global economic challenges. With the city's economic fortunes closely tied to its industrial base, restoring and modernising its manufacturing sector has become a top priority. Local officials are hopeful that by engaging with experts and the community, a path forward can be mapped out to restore Bulawayo's former glory as Zimbabwe's industrial powerhouse.The success of these efforts will depend on the willingness of all stakeholders to collaborate and commit to long-term sustainable solutions that can attract investment, create jobs, and revitalise the city's once-thriving industrial zones. As the city struggles with the legacy of de-industrialisation, the upcoming months will be crucial in determining whether Bulawayo can recapture its economic vibrancy or continue down the path of decline.