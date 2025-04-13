Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

News / National

by Staff reporter

Communities living along the Zambezi River in Hwange are urgently appealing to the government for help in harnessing the river's water for irrigation schemes aimed at ensuring food security. Hwange East legislator, Joseph Bonda, has called for the establishment of irrigation systems that would help local farmers produce food year-round, especially in the face of recurring droughts in the region.In an interview with Southern Eye, Bonda stressed the need for immediate action, pointing out that drilling boreholes in areas with insufficient water has been a slow process, delaying development. He argued that the focus should be on establishing irrigation schemes using the Zambezi River's water, which is much more reliable. "We only need pumps and fencing, then the project can kick-start. The argument is on drilling boreholes where there is no water and holding on to a plan that will not materialise," Bonda said. "Looking at drilling boreholes is delaying development. The community is pleading for irrigation mechanisation."Bonda raised the issue in Parliament, where he urged the government to prioritize the establishment of irrigation systems for the Msuna, Makwa, and Sidinda communities. These areas face significant challenges due to insufficient water supply, compounded by the dry conditions in Matabeleland North, which falls under Natural Region 5 - an area particularly vulnerable to droughts. The establishment of reliable irrigation systems could help mitigate the impact of drought and ensure food security for the communities.In response to Bonda's inquiry in Parliament, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Vangelis Peter Haritatos, acknowledged that irrigation development is a crucial intervention to mitigate the effects of climate change. Haritatos gave an update on the progress of irrigation schemes in the area, stating that the Msuna irrigation scheme, which covers 15 hectares, is currently non-functional due to malfunctioning pumps. He assured Parliament that a team is working to assess the specifications and costs to replace the pumps and get the scheme operational again.Haritatos also spoke about the Makwa irrigation scheme, which spans three hectares and is operational but currently relies on borehole water. He noted that for Makwa to use water from the Zambezi River, the scheme would need to be expanded to 10 hectares. A government team is assessing the feasibility of this expansion. Regarding the Sidinda irrigation project, Haritatos explained that it covers one hectare and is operational, using borehole water. Though it is located about nine kilometers from the Zambezi River, Sidinda has the potential to expand to 40 hectares.Despite the government's efforts, Bonda raised concerns about the government's village business units (VBU) programme, which aims to address poverty and improve livelihoods in rural areas. He questioned why communities such as Simangani, located near the Zambezi, had not benefited from this programme, despite the availability of water close by. "We just need pumps to pump water to the land, just maybe a kilometre away from the Zambezi. Why is it that the ministry is not considering providing those village business units to alleviate poverty and drought, since that area is in Region 5 and drought-stricken?" Bonda asked.In his response, Haritatos acknowledged that Matabeleland North is a priority for the government, particularly in terms of irrigation development. However, he explained that the challenge with the village business units lies in their design, which is based on water being drawn from boreholes. For irrigation systems, the requirements are different, and reticulating water for farming can be costly. "The challenge here is not that the water is not accessible; it is that the borehole needs to be drilled to fit into the design of the VBU," Haritatos said. He added that while the area is dry, the costs associated with water reticulation need to be considered from a business perspective.Despite these challenges, Bonda remains hopeful that the government will prioritize the establishment of irrigation systems to help local communities in Hwange. He believes that access to reliable water sources for irrigation will be key to combating food insecurity and improving livelihoods in the region. The appeal for the development of sustainable irrigation schemes from the Zambezi River highlights the increasing recognition of the need for effective water management and climate-resilient farming practices in Hwange.