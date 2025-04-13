Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A recent quality monitoring exercise conducted by the Bulawayo City Council has revealed alarming levels of water contamination in the city, with seven out of 10 water samples showing unsatisfactory results. The exercise, which aimed to assess the safety of the city's water supply, found that a significant number of water points tested positive for harmful bacteria, including faecal coliforms, non-faecal coliforms, and high coliform counts.

According to the latest council minutes, 51 routine bacteriological samples were collected and sent to Criterion Laboratory for analysis. However, the council noted that the monthly target of 85 samples was not met due to ongoing water shedding and interruptions, which have been affecting water supply across the city.

Out of the 51 samples, nine were found to be positive for faecal coliforms, a clear indicator of contamination from faecal matter. These samples, representing approximately 17% of those tested, were reported to the sanitation department for further investigation and corrective action. Follow-up samples were taken from Tower Block, one of the affected areas, and the results showed an improvement, with the faecal coliforms now absent. The council has indicated that additional follow-up samples will be taken from other affected points to assess the effectiveness of the corrective measures.

The report also highlighted that 32 samples, or 63%, were positive for non-faecal coliforms, which also points to water contamination. Additionally, 16 samples (31%) exhibited high coliform counts, further raising concerns over the safety of the water.

Overall, 34 of the 51 samples - approximately 67% - were deemed unsatisfactory, with at least one of the three critical parameters (high coliform count, non-faecal coliforms, and faecal coliforms) showing negative results. This indicates a significant level of contamination in the city's water supply, posing potential health risks to residents.

The affected areas include several high-traffic locations such as Tower Block, Sidojiwe Flats, Magwegwe Clinic, Holiday Inn, Zesa Power Station, Steeldale, and United Spring, among others. These sites, along with others, have been flagged for contamination and will be closely monitored by the city's health and sanitation departments.

In addition to faecal contamination, the presence of non-faecal coliforms and high coliform counts was also noted in a range of areas, including the Bulawayo Country Club, Zesa Power Station, Petra Primary School, and various shopping centres. These findings have raised concerns about the integrity of the city's water supply and the effectiveness of the current water management systems.

The council is taking steps to address the issue, with follow-up samples being taken from affected sites and corrective actions being implemented to prevent further contamination. However, the situation highlights the urgent need for improved water quality management and infrastructure to ensure that residents have access to clean and safe drinking water.

As the city continues to grapple with water quality challenges, the Bulawayo City Council has vowed to remain vigilant in monitoring water sources and addressing any contamination issues to safeguard public health.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

27 mins ago | 37 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

15 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

20 hrs ago | 28463 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

21 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 1069 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

21 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

21 hrs ago | 860 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

22 hrs ago | 624 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

23 hrs ago | 1304 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

23 hrs ago | 718 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

13 Apr 2025 at 12:23hrs | 3404 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

13 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 393 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 580 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 6675 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

13 Apr 2025 at 10:04hrs | 449 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 236 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 717 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 1035 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

13 Apr 2025 at 09:48hrs | 1069 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

13 Apr 2025 at 09:47hrs | 310 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

13 Apr 2025 at 09:46hrs | 235 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2025 at 09:45hrs | 117 Views

Discord at Scottland

13 Apr 2025 at 09:44hrs | 490 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 131 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 56 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

13 Apr 2025 at 09:42hrs | 359 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 131 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 474 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

13 Apr 2025 at 09:40hrs | 153 Views