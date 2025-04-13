Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has forecast a favorable harvest for Zimbabwe in the 2024/25 cropping season, bringing much-needed relief to the nation as rainfall patterns show improvement. This positive outlook follows the challenges of the recent El Nino-induced drought, which left many families vulnerable to poverty and hunger.The anticipated improvement in food security comes at a time when rural communities, especially in marginalized areas, continue to recover from the devastating impact of the drought. Earlier this year, Andrew Mushita, director of the Community Technology Development Organisation, highlighted that rural communities had borne the brunt of hunger, despite efforts to provide equitable access to food in the wake of the El Nino weather phenomenon.According to the WFP's latest situational report, although the 2024/25 cropping season began late in many northern districts due to poor rainfall distribution, conditions have since improved. By mid-December, rainfall in the southern provinces became more consistent, bringing renewed hope to farmers across the country. The Meteorological Services Department has also forecast normal to above-normal rainfall for the second half of the season, further boosting expectations for a successful harvest.The WFP's report revealed that a total of 3.5 million hectares of land was planted under field and plantation crops, just short of the planned target of 4 million hectares. Additionally, the total area planted under staple crops such as maize and traditional grains reached 2.54 million hectares, surpassing the target of 2.52 million hectares by 0.8%.The improved rainfall and harvest conditions have led to a positive shift in food access. WFP reported that many households were experiencing improved food security, with increased availability of fresh produce from harvests and gardening activities. The sale of produce has also contributed to improving household incomes, allowing families to meet some of their essential needs.WFP's internal food security monitoring showed that, by February, most farmers in rural areas were actively engaged in crop management activities such as weeding, fertilizing, and harvesting. Although casual labor opportunities remained available, particularly in agriculture, they were not as widely accessible as in previous years. This is due to many farmers facing liquidity challenges following the devastating effects of the previous drought season.Meanwhile, petty trade has remained a dominant livelihood activity, particularly in urban areas. Livestock conditions across the country have improved, thanks to better water availability and pasture conditions. As a result, the terms of trade for livestock are expected to improve compared to the previous season, offering an additional source of income for rural communities.Despite these positive signs, WFP stressed the importance of continued monitoring to ensure that food security remains stable and that communities can fully recover from the impacts of the drought. The agency's report indicates that while significant progress has been made, the journey to full recovery continues, with many rural households still facing lingering challenges.