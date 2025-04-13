Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Shamiso Mutsahuni has made her mark on the African continent by clinching a bronze medal at the prestigious 7th African Spelling Bee competition held in Abuja, Nigeria, from April 9 to 13.Mutsahuni, a student at Irene Christian College, competed against top spellers from seven African countries, showcasing her exceptional talent in the senior category. Her composure, focus, and impressive vocabulary mastery earned her a well-deserved third-place finish. The competition saw Nigerian spellers dominate the top spots, with the gold and silver medals claimed by the hosts.The Zimbabwe Spelling Bee Secretariat praised Mutsahuni's remarkable performance, highlighting her ability to stay calm and focused under pressure. "Shamiso's stellar performance placed her third overall, earning Zimbabwe a prestigious spot on the podium. Her composure and vocabulary expertise carried her through several tough rounds, earning her the bronze medal and a trophy – a proud moment for her school, family, and the entire nation," the Secretariat said in a statement.Mutsahuni's achievement has been celebrated by the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee founder, James Bayanai, who said, "Shamiso competed with students from seven countries and came third, following Nigerian spellers who secured the first and second positions. This competition brought together top spellers from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Zambia, Benin, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Uganda, and Ghana."The Zimbabwe Spelling Bee delegation, which also included Ivainashe Mbanda (Kyle College), Chelsea Chingaira (Kyle College), Lauren Phillips (Uppervale College), Anisha Zvina (Goldridge), and Mufaro Munyaradzi (Celebration International School), expressed heartfelt congratulations to all the participants. Mutsahuni's success, in particular, was hailed as a historic achievement that has placed Zimbabwe on the continental stage.Bayanai continued, "Shamiso has made history, waving the Zimbabwean flag high in Nigeria. Her resilience, brilliance, and determination have inspired a generation of young Zimbabweans to believe in the power of words. You've not only made us proud, but you've also demonstrated that Zimbabwe has the potential to nurture talented individuals who can compete at the highest level."In the junior category, Ivainashe Mbanda narrowly missed a medal, securing an impressive fourth place after an intense battle. The Zimbabwe Spelling Bee delegation expressed pride in all the spellers, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.Mutsahuni's bronze medal win is a testament to the dedication and potential of Zimbabwean youth, inspiring future generations to pursue excellence in academics and beyond.