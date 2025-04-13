Latest News Editor's Choice


Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Community Water Alliance (CWA) and the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) have called on Parliament to intervene and halt the Zimbabwean government's plans to privatise water services in the City of Harare. In a petition submitted to Parliament, the two organisations urged legislators to stop any processes that would hand over water management to private entities without thorough public consultations and a review of the Water Act.

In January this year, the government approved a plan to privatise water services in Harare, inviting local and international private sector players to submit proposals for managing the entire water value chain, including water purification, distribution, billing, and metering. As part of the privatisation plan, the government also aims to transition to a smart water metering system to replace outdated meters and introduce leak detection systems inspired by successful models from Nigeria and Algeria.

Key water sources for Harare, including the Muchekeranwa Dam and the under-construction Kunzvi Dam, serve various areas such as Melfort, Goromonzi, Ruwa, Mabvuku, and Zimre Park. Alongside these plans, the government has also engaged private companies like Helcraw Electrical and Lyson Technologies for water treatment and supply, with similar plans being pursued in Bulawayo.

In their petition, CWA and MIHR warned that the privatisation of water services could lead to several negative consequences, including increased tariffs, reduced access for marginalised communities, and a loss of public oversight. They argued that water, as a fundamental human right, should remain under public control to ensure equitable access, affordability, and accountability.

"We urge Parliament to summon any on-going privatisation initiatives by the City of Harare, initiate a transparent and inclusive national dialogue on the future of water governance, and strengthen public water utilities through investment and improved accountability mechanisms," the joint statement read.

The organisations also expressed concerns about the lack of clarity on the use of loans for water infrastructure, particularly a loan from the China Exim Bank. They called on Parliament to summon the City of Harare to provide details on the use of the loan and explain which components of the Morton Jaffray water treatment plant were rehabilitated through the loan and which were funded by the ZimFund grants.

CWA and MIHR further demanded that the City of Harare clarify the authority it holds to enter into contracts with Helcraw Electrical and Lyson Technologies. They also requested a report on the pilot projects for prepaid water meters in areas such as Kambuzuma, Sunningdale, and the Avenues.

In conclusion, the petitioners called for an urgent review of the Water Act to ensure that the principles underpinning the human right to water are effectively addressed, particularly in light of the government's plans to privatise the management of water services.

As the debate on privatisation continues to unfold, the role of public oversight and transparency in the water sector remains a critical issue for both urban and rural communities across Zimbabwe.

