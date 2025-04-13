Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when a female police officer, Constable Amanda Katanha, was knocked dead by a passing vehicle while walking with two colleagues along the Mazowe-Centenary Road.Constable Katanha, who was stationed at the Mazowe Police Station, was fatally struck by a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AGP 8475, which was carrying three passengers. The accident took place at around 6:40 PM on April 12, 2025, near the 17-kilometre peg along the road.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident in a statement, revealing that Katanha and her two fellow officers were walking on the extreme side of the road after finishing their duties at Dowkins Farm, Concession."The police officer, Constable Amanda Katanha, stationed at ZRP Mazowe, died on April 12, 2025, after being hit by a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AGP 8475, with three passengers on board at around 1840 hours at the 17-kilometre peg along Mazowe-Centenary Road," Nyathi said.The ZRP spokesperson expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer, highlighting the tragic loss of Constable Katanha, who had served her community as a dedicated law enforcement officer.The vehicle involved in the accident reportedly remained at the scene, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are yet to provide further details on the driver's condition or the circumstances leading up to the collision.The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and sympathy from the public, with many expressing their condolences for the loss of a brave police officer who gave her life in service to the community.As the investigation continues, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has called for public cooperation in ensuring road safety and the adherence to traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.