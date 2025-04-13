Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when a female police officer, Constable Amanda Katanha, was knocked dead by a passing vehicle while walking with two colleagues along the Mazowe-Centenary Road.

Constable Katanha, who was stationed at the Mazowe Police Station, was fatally struck by a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AGP 8475, which was carrying three passengers. The accident took place at around 6:40 PM on April 12, 2025, near the 17-kilometre peg along the road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident in a statement, revealing that Katanha and her two fellow officers were walking on the extreme side of the road after finishing their duties at Dowkins Farm, Concession.

"The police officer, Constable Amanda Katanha, stationed at ZRP Mazowe, died on April 12, 2025, after being hit by a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AGP 8475, with three passengers on board at around 1840 hours at the 17-kilometre peg along Mazowe-Centenary Road," Nyathi said.

The ZRP spokesperson expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer, highlighting the tragic loss of Constable Katanha, who had served her community as a dedicated law enforcement officer.

The vehicle involved in the accident reportedly remained at the scene, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are yet to provide further details on the driver's condition or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and sympathy from the public, with many expressing their condolences for the loss of a brave police officer who gave her life in service to the community.

As the investigation continues, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has called for public cooperation in ensuring road safety and the adherence to traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #ZRP, #Police, #Motorist

Comments


Must Read

Social unrest warning in South Africa

12 mins ago | 0 Views

South Africa shows off new border patrol drone tech

15 mins ago | 1 Views

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

43 mins ago | 78 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

15 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

20 hrs ago | 28985 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

21 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 1072 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

22 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

22 hrs ago | 863 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

22 hrs ago | 626 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

23 hrs ago | 1314 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

23 hrs ago | 720 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

23 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

13 Apr 2025 at 12:23hrs | 3472 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

13 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 395 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 583 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 6757 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

13 Apr 2025 at 10:04hrs | 451 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 237 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 725 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 1053 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

13 Apr 2025 at 09:48hrs | 1078 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

13 Apr 2025 at 09:47hrs | 314 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

13 Apr 2025 at 09:46hrs | 239 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2025 at 09:45hrs | 119 Views

Discord at Scottland

13 Apr 2025 at 09:44hrs | 505 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 132 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 56 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

13 Apr 2025 at 09:42hrs | 364 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 132 Views