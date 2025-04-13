Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE conviction and sentencing of Mohammed Ameen who was caught with over half a million of undeclared US dollars has fueled African Transformation Movement's (ATM) determination to ensure that President Ramaphosa answers for the Phala Phala dollars that were concealed in couches on his farm.

Ameen aged 45, was recently found guilty after entering into a plea agreement with the state on charges of money laundering and contravention of Exchange Control Regulations - charges that the National Prosecuting Authority refused to pursue against Ramaphosa over Phala Phala.

The charges against Ameen stem from October 11, 2017, he was intercepted by South African Customs Services while seated in the international departures business lounge at Cape Town International Airport. A search of his luggage revealed undeclared cash consisting of $544,200 in American dollars and R2,955,000 in South African currency. He was en route to Dubai and was immediately arrested following the discovery.

The Phala Phala scandal broke in 2023, when reports emerged that thousands of US dollars kept at Ramaphosa's farm were stolen during a 2020 break-in. They were apparently concealed in couches instead of being declared and banked as the legal requirements. No case was initially reported with the police, fueling suspicion about the legality of the cash. The source of the money  still remains shrouded in mystery.

A panel established by then National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office over the undeclared foreign currency. Several State and Chapter 9 institutions cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing, but the ATM, among other political parties has insisted that Ramaphosa has a case to answer. It has launched a court application challenging some of the reports that found in the president's favour.

Speaking to the Cape Times, the party's lead Vuyo Zungula said the Ameen case and how it was handled exposed the double standards within the country's law enforcement agencies.

"The facts are the same in the sense that both are undeclared large amounts of foreign currency or local currency above what is legally permissible. What is also known, those (Phala Phala) amounts were kept for more than the days required for people to hold them. The only difference, this guy may not have political connections whereas in the case of the president he has a vast level of power on his side."

He said the Ameen case and other similar matters made his party determined to see to it that the president is given a platform, through the courts, to answer for the Phala Phala saga.

"No one has ever been held accountable not the farm manager, not the person who brought the money into South Africa, not the president, not the police, the person that did an investigation without a docket. So where there (were) clear laws that were violated, no one has been held accountable.

“For us it's just a matter of pushing further to say there are clear cases of double standards, there are clear cases where other people are arrested, they are held accountable for having undeclared foreign currency in their possession but in this case, because it involves the president, there are double standards. That is what we view as wrong in this entire thing because it creates a precedent that would not take the country forward where the rich, the powerful, politically-connected individuals will always be exempt from being held accountable," Zungula said.

The Hawks and the NPA in the Western Cape have maintained that they had a water-tight case against Ameen.

Approached for comment on why the president was not charged, the Limpopo NPA referred the Cape Times back to a previous statement on the matter.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Limpopo, Adv Mukhali Ivy Thenga had taken a decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the Phala Phala case because “there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket.”


Source - Cape Times

Comments


Must Read

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

15 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

20 hrs ago | 27614 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

20 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 1057 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

21 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

21 hrs ago | 848 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

22 hrs ago | 620 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

22 hrs ago | 1293 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

22 hrs ago | 713 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

23 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

24 hrs ago | 3253 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

24 hrs ago | 390 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 573 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 6551 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

13 Apr 2025 at 10:04hrs | 445 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 232 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 712 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

13 Apr 2025 at 09:49hrs | 1018 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

13 Apr 2025 at 09:48hrs | 1056 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

13 Apr 2025 at 09:47hrs | 305 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

13 Apr 2025 at 09:46hrs | 231 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2025 at 09:45hrs | 115 Views

Discord at Scottland

13 Apr 2025 at 09:44hrs | 475 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 130 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

13 Apr 2025 at 09:43hrs | 56 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

13 Apr 2025 at 09:42hrs | 349 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 131 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

13 Apr 2025 at 09:41hrs | 470 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

13 Apr 2025 at 09:40hrs | 150 Views