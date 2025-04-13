Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimpapers faces US$13 million scandal amid Audit revelations

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A shocking internal audit at Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd (Zimpapers), the country's largest and oldest media conglomerate, has uncovered a potential US$13 million misappropriation of funds, raising red flags over possible fraud and corruption within the state-controlled entity.

The bombshell revelation emerged last week when Zimpapers board members presented the findings of the internal audit to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere at Munhumutapa Building in Harare. The audit has triggered a decision to commission a forensic investigation to trace the flow of funds and establish accountability.

A board member who attended the meeting told The NewsHawks that the financial irregularities stem from unclear expenditure records and inflated asset valuations.

"It emerged that US$13 million cannot be properly accounted for. While the explanation is that the money went to broadcasting projects - particularly Zimpapers Television Network - the figures don't add up. For example, equipment claimed to have cost US$4 million is worth less than US$1 million," the source said.

The discrepancy has prompted serious concerns at a time when Zimpapers is attempting to implement a major digital transformation strategy, aiming to modernize operations, improve content convergence, and ensure long-term sustainability. The transformation, however, is heavily reliant on funding and efficient financial management - both of which now face serious setbacks.

The internal audit follows the removal of senior management in January, amid allegations of resistance to financial oversight. Those affected include group chief executive Pikirayi Deketeke, chief finance officer Farai Matanhire, and chief marketing officer Tapuwa Mandimutsira. The trio was placed on forced leave during their notice periods after reportedly pushing back against the planned audit.

Their exit packages are also under the spotlight. According to the audit report, the former executives are collectively claiming US$1.3 million in terminal benefits - a figure now being questioned pending the results of the forensic investigation.

"The minister and board resolved that a forensic audit must come first before any exit packages are paid," the board member confirmed.

In the wake of the management shake-up, the Zimpapers board appointed William Chikoto (group editorial executive) as acting chief executive, and Annah Kufakunesu (group financial controller) as acting chief finance officer to oversee the transition.

Zimpapers is a public company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and 51% owned by the government through the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust. It publishes several state-aligned newspapers including The Herald, The Chronicle, B-Metro, and H-Metro, as well as The Sunday Mail and Sunday News. Its portfolio also includes provincial and vernacular titles such as The Manica Post, Kwayedza, and Umthunywa.

Beyond print, Zimpapers runs prominent radio stations Star FM, Capital FM, and Diamond FM, and operates online platforms branded after its newspapers.

As the media group grapples with financial struggles common across the industry, this unfolding scandal threatens to further derail its operations and taint its public credibility.

The forensic audit is expected to offer clarity and determine whether criminal charges or further disciplinary actions are warranted.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Why compensate white farmers, not ZPRA?

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

New shopping mall for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Tshabangu reinstated as CCC Secretary General

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

NRZ goods train catches fire

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans plead with Chivayo to assist ailing Rahman Gumbo's widow

6 hrs ago | 1217 Views

More land availed to MPs in exchange for loyalty

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mliswa blows whistle on alleged corruption involving Minister Chombo

6 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Masvingo Mirror journalists injured in horrific road accident

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rift widens as Mamombe-Nyandoro feud escalates

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

Condolence messages pour in for Pinjisi

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zim's religious tourism surges, as Church's 40th anniversary targets US$2.3 million

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa dragged into Mamombe, Nyandoro fight

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

Social unrest warning in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 691 Views

South Africa shows off new border patrol drone tech

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

9 hrs ago | 735 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

11 hrs ago | 917 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

11 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

11 hrs ago | 787 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

11 hrs ago | 158 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

11 hrs ago | 476 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

12 hrs ago | 927 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

12 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

23 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

13 Apr 2025 at 16:19hrs | 41460 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

13 Apr 2025 at 15:42hrs | 3240 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

13 Apr 2025 at 15:20hrs | 1128 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

13 Apr 2025 at 15:06hrs | 556 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

13 Apr 2025 at 15:04hrs | 979 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

13 Apr 2025 at 14:33hrs | 665 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

13 Apr 2025 at 13:59hrs | 1372 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

13 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 757 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

13 Apr 2025 at 13:17hrs | 447 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

13 Apr 2025 at 12:23hrs | 5693 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

13 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 438 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 616 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 8243 Views