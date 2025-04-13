Latest News Editor's Choice


Condolence messages pour in for Pinjisi

by Simbarashe Sithole
6 hrs ago | Views
The late Tatenda Pinjisi
Condolence messages continue to pour in for Sungura musician Tatenda Pinjisi who died last night at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

He succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident in Norton.

Fellow musicians have taken condolence messages to social media.

Dendera Kings boss Sulamani Chimbetu said he is saddened by Pinjisi's death.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of fellow musician Tatenda Pinjisi, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident.Hertfelt condolences to the Pinjisi family, his brother and fellow artist Howard Pinjisi, and to the families of other three victims.May their souls rest in peace," Chimbetu wrote on his Facebook page.

Paradzai Mesi wrote, "Mukomana uyu aiva mwana wangu wepa moyo handina kana zvekutaura ndarwadziwa chose Tatenda famba hako zvakanaka Mwari ndiye aronga izwi chero hazvo nesu tichatevera asi watisiya neronda hombe mwanangu."

Andy Murudzo wrote, " Hama neshamwari tiri pakuchema kukurusa tarasikirwa neumwe wedu Tatenda Pinjisi.Hazvisati zvavekubvumika asi tinongoti zorora murugare mumwe wedu.

Meanwhile, the family spokesperson Howard Pinjisi told Bulawayo24.com that mourners are gathered at house number 3117 Soromio, Ruwa.

He will be buried at his rural home in Mutoko.

Source - Byo24News

