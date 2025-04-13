Latest News Editor's Choice


New shopping mall for Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
THOMPSON Properties, a real estate agency, plans to construct a shopping mall in Bulawayo, which is expected to create more than 600 new jobs for locals.

Jonathan Thompson, founder of Thompson Properties, said that the development project dubbed Kings City would be constructed on a 5,000-acre piece of land.

The outlets would be rented to interested clients once completed.

"The development is called King City and the name of the shopping centre is Victoria's Court. It will serve as a commercial centre offering quality service to its residents."

"Thompson Properties will issue an advertisement to draw prospective tenants who will run their business at the centre, once the project has been finished," he said.

Apart from the shopping centre, Kings City has nearly finished the construction of 9 sections out of the 40, which are being serviced for residential purposes.

The residential stands, which range from low to medium density, are all within the Kings City estate, along the Gwanda Road, with some being gated communities.

Some of the facilities completed by Kings City at the estate include road construction, water lines, sewer lines, drainage systems and gated community entrances.

Thompson also shared plans for the estate, stating that they will have 18 schools, with the construction process for one primary school already completed.

"The vision is to build a thriving community here in Bulawayo where residents can access health facilities, educational facilities and malls," he said

"We always want to ensure that we live up to people's expectations. We have already constructed tarred roads and drainage systems to ensure that when people come here, they can live comfortably," he said.

"We also make it our mandate that residents get their Title Deeds on time, after they have finished making payments in a space of 18 months.

"The estate wants to ensure that all development projects being done here yield quality results," Thompson said.

He added that they wanted to build the highest-quality communities in Bulawayo.

Thompson Properties promised to deliver on the promises made to prospective property buyers across the country.

Source - eBusiness Weekly
