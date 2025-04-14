Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ghana orders foreigners to exit gold market by April 30

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Ghana has ordered foreigners to exit its gold trading market by the end of the month, a new government body said on Monday, as the West African country looks to streamline gold purchases from small-scale miners, increase earnings and reduce smuggling.

Africa's leading gold producer is shifting away from a system in which local and foreign companies with export licences can buy and export gold from artisanal or small-scale mining.

Under the new system, the newly created gold board known as GoldBod is the only entity allowed to buy, sell, assay and export artisanal gold, Monday's statement said, and older licences have ceased to be valid.

Foreigners must leave the local gold trading market by April 30 though they can apply "to buy or take-off gold directly from the GoldBod", the statement said.

Finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson said in January the creation of GoldBod would allow Ghana to benefit more from gold sales while maintaining the national currency's stability.

Ghana's gold exports grew by 53.2% in 2024 to $11.6bn (R218,6bn), of which nearly $5bn (R94.2bn) was from legal small-scale miners.

Gold prices vaulted on Friday over the $3,200 (R60,330) per ounce mark for the first time.

The trade war between the US and China has rattled global markets and driven investors into gold, which is traditionally viewed as a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Source - Reuters
More on: #Gold, #Ghana, #Foreigners

Comments


Must Read

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

5 hrs ago | 660 Views

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Harare City Council officials continue to pocket hefty salaries

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZPP raises alarm over human rights violations

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

ZCTU slams UZ's suspension of lecturers

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Why compensate white farmers, not ZPRA?

18 hrs ago | 1097 Views

New shopping mall for Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Tshabangu reinstated as CCC Secretary General

20 hrs ago | 1653 Views

NRZ goods train catches fire

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabweans plead with Chivayo to assist ailing Rahman Gumbo's widow

23 hrs ago | 2556 Views

More land availed to MPs in exchange for loyalty

23 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mliswa blows whistle on alleged corruption involving Minister Chombo

23 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Masvingo Mirror journalists injured in horrific road accident

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rift widens as Mamombe-Nyandoro feud escalates

23 hrs ago | 939 Views

Condolence messages pour in for Pinjisi

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zim's religious tourism surges, as Church's 40th anniversary targets US$2.3 million

24 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chamisa dragged into Mamombe, Nyandoro fight

14 Apr 2025 at 13:13hrs | 764 Views

Zimpapers faces US$13 million scandal amid Audit revelations

14 Apr 2025 at 12:57hrs | 1247 Views

Social unrest warning in South Africa

14 Apr 2025 at 12:33hrs | 1066 Views

South Africa shows off new border patrol drone tech

14 Apr 2025 at 12:30hrs | 509 Views

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

14 Apr 2025 at 12:02hrs | 1129 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

14 Apr 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1198 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

14 Apr 2025 at 09:20hrs | 2354 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

14 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 284 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

14 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 380 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

14 Apr 2025 at 09:18hrs | 241 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

14 Apr 2025 at 09:18hrs | 1210 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

14 Apr 2025 at 09:17hrs | 188 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

14 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 125 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

14 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 148 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

14 Apr 2025 at 09:12hrs | 737 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

14 Apr 2025 at 09:11hrs | 549 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

14 Apr 2025 at 09:09hrs | 216 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

14 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 282 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

14 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 3343 Views