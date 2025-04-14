ZCTU slams UZ's suspension of lecturers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has strongly condemned the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) for suspending five leaders of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), saying the move sets a dangerous precedent and undermines efforts to foster constructive dialogue with workers.The suspended lecturers - Phillemon Munyaradzi Chamburuka (AUT president), Borncase Mwakorera (secretary-general), Obvious Vengeyi (treasurer), Justin Tandire (committee member), and Munyaradzi Gwisai (legal adviser) - were disciplined after they led a vote to decide whether to embark on a strike over poor wages and deteriorating working conditions.UZ accused the union leaders of insubordination, claiming they disrupted a scheduled lecture by holding the ballot in the institution's Great Hall, which the university said was reserved for academic purposes.The gathering was part of AUT's broader campaign to demand the restoration of lecturers' salaries to the pre-October 2018 levels of US$2,500 per month. The union says current wages are far below that mark, pushing academic staff into financial distress.In a statement issued this week, ZCTU acting secretary general Kudakwashe Munengiwa described the charges against the union leaders as "trumped up," asserting that the suspension - which includes loss of pay and benefits - is unjust and punitive."The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) without reservations condemns the actions of authorities at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) of suspending five union members for alleged ‘failure or refusal to obey a lawful order from an immediate superior' to vacate a teaching venue," said Munengiwa.He added that reports from staff members indicate that the AUT leaders were ordered by UZ Registrar Munyaradzi Madambi and another official, Mr Mushayi, to vacate the hall for a lecture reportedly linked to a Chinese partnership. The AUT members claim they had already booked the venue for their meeting."This type of attitude by management cannot be tolerated by workers," Munengiwa said. "The ZCTU fully backs AUT in its quest for better salaries for its members. We urge the UZ management to speedily reinstate all the workers, as any delays are tantamount to disregarding the principles of labour relations and a violation of human and trade union rights."The controversy unfolds against a backdrop of growing dissatisfaction among academic staff at UZ. Many accuse Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo's administration, which took over in 2019, of adopting a "military-style" command system that is hostile to staff welfare.Munengiwa warned that the decision to suspend union leaders was not only unnecessary but also threatens to erode trust in social dialogue mechanisms vital for resolving labour disputes."The UZ management's stance is anti-worker and undermines efforts at constructive engagement. Such actions risk creating a toxic environment that suppresses legitimate union activity and collective bargaining," he added.The ZCTU has vowed to continue engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure the suspended AUT leaders are reinstated and that fair labour practices prevail at the country's premier university.