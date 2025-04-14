Latest News Editor's Choice


Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Allan Wilson Boys' High School headmaster, Tafara Zhou, is facing aggravated indecent assault charges after he allegedly abused a student between 2022 and 2024.

Zhou was not asked to plead when he appeared in court over the weekend.

Allegations are that in 2022, the complainant, who is now 19 years old, approached several high schools in Harare looking for a scholarship.

He then went to Allan Wilson Boys' High School, where he met Zhou and told him he was looking for a Form 3 place.

Zhou offered to cater for the boy's needs.

The court heard that in June 2022, Zhou allegedly called the boy to his car and told him that he wanted to have a sexual relationship with him since he was catering for all his expenses.

Zhou allegedly threatened to expel the boy from school if he refused.

The State claimed that feeling cornered, the boy yielded to the request, and Zhou allegedly sexually abused him.

The boy returned to his hostel but did not tell anyone about the incident.

In January 2023, Zhou allegedly took the boy to the laundry room and sexually abused him again.

In February 2023, Zhou took the minor to his house and abused him for the third time.

The following morning, there was a school trip to Victoria Falls, and all students boarded the bus, but Zhou took the boy in his car. In Victoria Falls, he booked a room and sexually abused the boy for three days.

Zhou allegedly sexually abused the boy again on their way back to Harare.

He then took the boy's phone and deleted all his messages and pictures. He threatened the boy and told him that he was well-connected and no one would believe his story if he ever thought of reporting the abuse.

When the complainant wanted to register for his exams, he asked Zhou for the money, but the accused person refused to give it to him.

The boy was then assisted by his teachers to register and this reportedly did not go down well with Zhou, who expelled the complainant from the school.

After getting his exam results this year, the boy filed a police report with the assistance of his teacher, leading to Zhou's arrest.

Source - The Herald

