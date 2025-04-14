Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

News / National

The Government has officially launched DuraIsiphala263, a homegrown Higher Education Management Information System (HEMIS) designed to revolutionise data collection, analysis, and decision-making in Zimbabwe's education and manpower planning sectors.Speaking at the launch event, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Dr Frederick Shava hailed the system as a key response to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of creating an "innovation and knowledge-driven economy by 2030.""DuraIsiphala263 is a home-designed and home-made system that answers the call by His Excellency to become an upper-middle-income economy through innovation and modernisation," said Dr Shava.The system will serve as a central repository for critical information from all higher and tertiary institutions across Zimbabwe, including programme offerings, student enrollment, graduate statistics, and employment data. At its current stage, it provides summary statistics for strategic insights.Dr Shava said the platform would enable policymakers to better forecast national manpower needs and align education programmes with economic objectives."Predicting the future of higher education requires modern analytics tools, which DuraIsiphala263 provides," he added. "We can now analyse, predict, and plan with increased confidence the manpower landscape in Zimbabwe."The event was attended by several senior government officials, including Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, and Higher Education permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira.Dr Shava also announced plans to integrate DuraIsiphala263 with other national data systems, such as those from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, ZIMSEC, and ZIMSTATS, to build a more comprehensive national skills planning framework.He encouraged stakeholders across the education sector to adopt and utilise the platform actively."Systems of this kind evolve. It is through meaningful use, enhancements, and timely data provision that we will maximise its utility. Today is the beginning of a journey - a journey of a thousand miles starting with a first step. We must walk it together," he said.Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) CEO Professor Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo described DuraIsiphala263 as a "transformative tool" that will enhance planning and oversight through real-time dashboards, analytics, and harmonised reporting."This system marks a groundbreaking step in modernising data-based planning within Zimbabwe's national education sector," said Prof Dzvimbo. "It strengthens our Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model and sets us apart from other SADC countries that still depend on proprietary external systems."The platform was piloted through training and collaboration with 89 percent of Zimbabwe's higher and tertiary education institutions, reflecting a strong commitment to local innovation and capacity building.The launch of DuraIsiphala263 represents a major stride in Zimbabwe's push toward a data-driven, modernised education system that supports national development goals.