Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Newly appointed Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Anselem Sanyatwe, yesterday toured the National Sports Stadium in Harare, marking his first official engagement since assuming office. The minister was on-site to assess progress on the stadium's extensive refurbishment - an effort central to Zimbabwe's hopes of regaining eligibility to host international football fixtures.

Accompanied by senior officials including Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo, Sports and Recreation Commission Director General Eltah Nengomasha, and representatives from the contracted firms, Minister Sanyatwe received a detailed briefing on the renovations, which are being undertaken to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA standards.

Although he refrained from offering detailed remarks, Minister Sanyatwe conveyed his satisfaction with the pace of work and reaffirmed his results-oriented approach.

"I'm a man of action. I believe in less talking and more delivering. I will only issue a progress report when the renovation work has reached around 95 percent completion," he said.

During the visit, the minister inspected key areas such as the newly installed electronic turnstiles, changing rooms, gym, anti-doping rooms, media centre, and the playing pitch. He was notably impressed by the progress made on the installation of bucket seats, with contractors working visibly across the terraces.

Work on the stadium has accelerated in recent weeks. The electronic turnstile system is now fully installed, and approximately 60 percent of the bucket seats have been mounted. Bays 16 to 31, along with the VIP tribune, are now ready for use, with designs extending the terraces closer to the pitch in a move to enhance spectator experience. Upon completion, the refurbished venue will boast a 42,000 seating capacity.

Additional bucket seats are in storage at the facility, with another shipment expected from China to complete the seating plan.

The renovation scope also includes modern water reticulation systems, replacement of rusted metal lockers with modern alternatives in the changing rooms, improvements to the playing surface, and upgrades to the ablution blocks. These improvements aim to address the deficiencies that led CAF and FIFA to bar the venue from hosting international games in 2021.

The National Sports Stadium was shut down for renovations in 2023, following years of disrepair. The ongoing works are a vital step toward ending Zimbabwe's dependence on foreign venues for its international football matches.

There is renewed hope that the stadium will be ready to host the Warriors' remaining FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, set for September and October this year.

The ambitious refurbishment project is being funded through a combination of Treasury allocation - ZiG 884 million - and partnerships with private contractors, who have been engaged to fast-track progress.

Minister Sanyatwe also stressed the importance of addressing every component of the facility, including the reinstallation of the players' tunnel, which had been previously abandoned due to safety concerns raised by CAF.

"No aspect of the stadium should be left behind. Every part must be in top-notch condition," he said, further emphasizing the need to restore the tartan athletics track.

Originally scheduled for completion by December 2024, the timeline for the upgrades has since been extended. However, officials remain optimistic that the stadium will be ready in time to revive Zimbabwe's status as a host of international matches.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Sanyatwe, #NSS, #Stadium

