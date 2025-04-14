Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
A Harare man, Kudzanai Marimbindi, has appeared before the courts on charges of assaulting his wife, Ms Tsitsi Siti, after he allegedly found her in their matrimonial home with another man.

The case, which unfolded at the Harare Magistrates' Court, saw Ms Siti accusing Marimbindi of physically attacking her and causing injuries during a heated confrontation.

"He assaulted me so heavily that I sustained some injuries, the reason being that he caught me with a boyfriend in our matrimonial home," Ms Siti told the court.

She also alleged that Marimbindi issued threats on her life and demanded that she vacate their home. Ms Siti further claimed that her husband had a history of verbal abuse.

"He said that I am a prostitute like my mother. Even though he caught me (with another man), he had no right to assault or insult me. I am not his child," she said.

In response to the allegations, Marimbindi denied physically assaulting Ms Siti but admitted to verbally insulting her, stating that he acted out of emotional trauma after discovering the betrayal.

"When I found her in bed with another man, I was speechless and emotionally damaged," said Marimbindi. "The pain was unbearable, and I reacted in anger."

He also made shocking claims in court, alleging that his wife had urinated in his drinking water in what he believed was an attempt to bewitch him.

"Right now, she is lying that I want her out of the house to enjoy the benefits of our home alone, but the truth is that my wife has killed me internally - I am hurt," he added.

After hearing submissions from both parties, presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam granted a protection order in favour of Ms Siti. Marimbindi was ordered to desist from any further verbal or physical abuse towards his wife.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges of domestic violence and emotional turmoil within marriages, with the court emphasising that no provocation justifies physical assault.

Source - The Herald
