Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 23-year-old Polytechnic student from Mbizo, Kwekwe, appeared in court yesterday facing fraud charges after allegedly creating a WhatsApp group to leak Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary and Advanced Level June exam papers.

The accused, Tadiwanashe Frank Chiminya, reportedly administered a WhatsApp group titled June 2025 ZIMSEC Group and Exam Papers, which had over 900 members. He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo.

Chiminya is accused of using the group to solicit payments from students under the false claim that he had access to leaked ZIMSEC examination papers. Prosecutor Ms Nomsa Kangara told the court that Chiminya set up the group in November 2024, using the Econet number 0787815406, and instructed members to make electronic payments to an Innbucks account linked to an individual named Admire Magaya.

ZIMSEC, the complainant in the case, was alerted to the alleged scam and joined the WhatsApp group using an invitation link to verify the claims. Investigations led to the identification of Chiminya as the group's administrator, and the matter was reported to the police.

He was arrested on April 12 at his Kwekwe residence. During the arrest, police recovered an iPhone and two SIM cards - Econet lines 0787815406 and 0784128996 - allegedly used in the fraud. A Tecno Spark 9 phone with a NetOne SIM card and the WhatsApp group itself were also seized as evidence.

Detective Constable Inspector Sizinkosi Ncube, the investigating officer, strongly opposed bail, telling the court that Chiminya delayed unlocking his phone for over six hours and posed a flight risk due to the gravity of the offence.

"His actions led to the temporary suspension of the printing of examination papers as police probed the source of the leak," said Det Con Insp Ncube.

ZIMSEC officials expressed concern that the alleged conduct caused serious reputational harm to the examination body and disrupted administrative processes ahead of the June session.

Magistrate Moyo reserved her ruling on the bail application to Thursday, as the court weighs the seriousness of the charges and the risk posed by the accused.

The case has reignited debate on the integrity of public examinations in Zimbabwe, with calls for enhanced cybersecurity and monitoring of online platforms during exam seasons.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zimsec, #Exam, #Arrest

