Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

In a major recognition of grassroots leadership and cultural stewardship, Chief Dakamela of Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province has been appointed as the Continental Executive Director of the African Kingdoms Diaspora Alliance (AKDA) - a role that positions him at the heart of continental efforts to unite African traditional leadership and promote cultural heritage across the globe.The appointment of the youthful and visionary chief marks a turning point for the AKDA, an organisation founded in 2017 to champion the spirit of Ubuntu, preserve African cultural identity, and connect traditional leadership structures with the African diaspora.Speaking on his appointment, Chief Dakamela said:"I am truly humbled by this appointment. It's a great opportunity not just for me, but for the people of Nkayi, Matabeleland and Zimbabwe as a whole. I hope to contribute immensely to uniting the African Kingdoms and fostering a sense of purpose and development across the continent."Since taking the reins of his chieftainship in 2019, Chief Dakamela has led with purpose and innovation, launching transformative community initiatives aimed at tackling food insecurity, improving housing, expanding access to education, and boosting local economies in drought-prone Nkayi.One of his first major interventions came in 2020 with the Isiphala Senkosi Programme, a traditional granary system revamped to cushion vulnerable households against hunger during lean seasons. This was followed by the Imiklomelo KaDakamela Awards in 2021, an annual celebration recognising individuals driving progress in Nkayi and beyond.In 2022, he unveiled the Dakamela Housing Project (DHP), which has already provided shelter to dozens of underprivileged families, and the following year, he launched the Dakamela Education Foundation Scholarship (DEFS) to support academically gifted but financially struggling students.This year, Chief Dakamela introduced Isibaya Senkosi, a sustainable livestock management programme that promotes resilience among communal farmers, creating a shared pool of resources to protect against climate-induced losses.These efforts have not gone unnoticed. In early 2025, Chief Dakamela was honoured as Matabeleland North's Most Unsung Hero at the Herald Heroes Community Awards - a testament to the far-reaching impact of his servant leadership."This award is not just for me; it belongs to every villager who has believed in our vision. We are all part of this journey," he said at the ceremony.Commenting on his appointment, Princess Mncube, a senior representative of AKDA, said:"Chief Dakamela is not just a talker; he is a doer. He embodies the passion and dedication that we need to bridge the gap between traditional leadership and the communities they serve."Chief Dakamela's elevation to the continental stage signals a shift towards more inclusive and youth-driven leadership within African traditional structures. He has vowed to use his new platform to foster unity among kingdoms, promote intergenerational dialogue, and build bridges between African communities at home and in the diaspora."Empowering our youth is the key. They will be the torchbearers who surpass us and carry Africa forward," said the Chief.As he steps into his new role, Chief Dakamela remains rooted in the same values that shaped his journey - community, culture, and the enduring philosophy of Ubuntu.