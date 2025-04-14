Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

News / National

by Staff reporter

As Zimbabwe prepares to mark the 45th anniversary of its independence this Friday, a growing chorus of concern from stakeholders in Matabeleland has emerged, expressing disappointment with the government's failure to deliver on its promises to the citizens. Many have described this year's celebrations as "meaningless," citing ongoing economic struggles, human rights violations, and a lack of meaningful progress in addressing regional concerns.Zimbabwe achieved its independence from British colonial rule on April 18, 1980, ending 90 years of British domination. However, former Ntabazinduna chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni, has questioned the relevance of this national milestone, arguing that the true meaning of independence remains elusive for many Zimbabweans, especially those in Matabeleland."We have never had true independence," Ndiweni told Southern Eye, referencing the dark chapter in Zimbabwe's history during the early years of independence when the Ndebele genocide took place. "Three years into our independence, we experienced Ndebele genocide, crimes against humanity afterwards, unrelenting marginalization in every sector, and the region was left behind," he added.Ndiweni also pointed out the stark contrast between the promises made by the government and the realities on the ground. He expressed deep concern over the mass exodus of Zimbabweans, citing an estimated eight million people leaving the country, despite a population of just 16 million. The former chief emphasized that Zimbabwe had not truly recovered from economic recession and questioned whether the current administration understands the frustrations of regions like Matabeleland, especially in engaging with local leaders to address these challenges.He further criticized the government's handling of devolution, a system that was expected to decentralize power and address historical imbalances, particularly for the marginalized regions. "We had hoped that devolution would redress the imbalance, but that was not the case. What is it that we should be celebrating for?" Ndiweni asked. He lamented that child marriages in the region have contributed to rising school dropouts, destabilizing the fabric of society.Reflecting on the 2023 elections, Ndiweni said the diminishing representation of Matabeleland in Parliament marked a setback for the region, leaving it at a disadvantage in national decision-making.Similarly, Mbuso Fuzwayo, the Secretary-General of Ibhetshu likaZulu, a prominent civil society group, echoed similar sentiments. He argued that the people of Matabeleland may have broken free from colonial bondage only to face oppression from their fellow citizens under the current regime. He also criticized the government's treatment of human rights and freedom of expression, particularly highlighting the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill, which he believes has stifled public discourse and the ability to challenge governmental misrule.Fuzwayo added that despite promises from the government, the Gukurahundi issue - a horrific chapter in Zimbabwe's history that continues to affect Matabeleland - is still unresolved. He expressed frustration with the government's continuous failure to offer concrete solutions to the region's pain.However, in defense of the Zanu-PF government, Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Archibald Chiponda, reaffirmed the importance of celebrating Zimbabwe's independence, asserting that freedom and independence are not exclusive to any political party but belong to all Zimbabweans. Chiponda emphasized that the struggles of the Second Chimurenga (the liberation war) were fought for political freedom, while the ongoing Third Chimurenga (the fight for economic independence) continues to shape the country's destiny."It is a good time across all political divides to celebrate because independence is not for a certain political party but for every Zimbabwean that we are free to call ourselves independent," Chiponda said. "We would like to forge ahead, and as Bulawayo province, we wish all Zimbabweans a happy Independence Day. People should sit and reflect on how far we have come and how far we still need to go."As Zimbabweans prepare to commemorate the nation's hard-won independence, the debate over its true meaning continues to be shaped by the experiences of those in the historically marginalized regions, particularly Matabeleland, whose residents still face numerous economic, political, and social challenges more than four decades after independence.