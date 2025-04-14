Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
In preparation for the 45th Independence Day celebrations, police in Midlands Province have increased security measures, particularly in Gokwe, where the celebrations will be held for the first time since the country's independence in 1980. The event, which coincides with the Easter Holidays, will see heightened police presence to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors to the province.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Midlands police spokesperson, confirmed that the force was ready to handle the increased demand for security as the region prepares for the landmark event at Mutora Growth Point, located in Nembudzia, Gokwe North.

"This year's celebrations are very special to the Midlands community, as Gokwe will be hosting the Independence Celebrations for the first time. To mark the occasion, we will be conducting roadshows across the province to promote the event and raise awareness," Mahoko said. "We also want to remind the public that the Independence Celebrations 2025 will run concurrently with the Easter Holidays, which means we must be extra vigilant."

In light of this, Mahoko issued a stern warning to lawbreakers, particularly those engaging in reckless behavior such as drunken driving and other crimes commonly associated with the holiday season. He stressed that the police would be taking a firm stance on road safety and crime prevention, with an emphasis on reducing road carnage and lawlessness attributed to the consumption of alcohol and drugs.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of road users, citizens, and visitors. Police officers will be heavily deployed to conduct patrols along roads, and we will also engage in crime awareness campaigns to educate the public on how to avoid criminal activity in residential, commercial, and rural areas," Mahoko explained.

The police also called for heightened community awareness, especially in residential areas, urging that someone should always be present at homes to deter potential criminals. "In terms of fighting crimes against property, we encourage all residents to ensure their homes are secure at all times," Mahoko added.

As part of the comprehensive security measures, the police will deploy community relations officers to engage with local populations, conducting traffic and crime awareness campaigns to keep people informed about the importance of safety during the holidays. There will also be enhanced law enforcement deployments in business districts, residential neighborhoods, and along major highways.

Mahoko concluded by urging all adult citizens to approach the holiday season responsibly, advising against engaging in actions that could lead to harm, such as drunken driving, violence, and gender-based violence. "Lives are often lost in avoidable situations, and we want this year's celebrations to be a time for reflection, unity, and joy, without the tragic consequences that come from recklessness," he said.

With Gokwe taking center stage for this year's Independence Day, the increased police presence will help ensure that the celebrations remain peaceful, with everyone able to enjoy the historic event in safety.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

All CCC positions unlawful

5 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mixed feelings in Matebeleland region as Independence Day beckons

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe steel production cuts import reliance

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimra blitz disrupts Bulawayo traders

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Tredgold fake IDs masterminds arrested

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chief Dakamela appointed continental AKDA director

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimsec June exam leak plotter arrested

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Cheating wife hauls husband to court

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe assesses progress at NSS

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe unveils Indigenous Higher Education System

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Allan Wilson head in court for sexually abusing student

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare City Council officials continue to pocket hefty salaries

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZPP raises alarm over human rights violations

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

ZCTU slams UZ's suspension of lecturers

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Ghana orders foreigners to exit gold market by April 30

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Why compensate white farmers, not ZPRA?

19 hrs ago | 1112 Views

New shopping mall for Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Tshabangu reinstated as CCC Secretary General

21 hrs ago | 1670 Views

NRZ goods train catches fire

21 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabweans plead with Chivayo to assist ailing Rahman Gumbo's widow

24 hrs ago | 2586 Views

More land availed to MPs in exchange for loyalty

24 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mliswa blows whistle on alleged corruption involving Minister Chombo

24 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Masvingo Mirror journalists injured in horrific road accident

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rift widens as Mamombe-Nyandoro feud escalates

24 hrs ago | 955 Views

Condolence messages pour in for Pinjisi

14 Apr 2025 at 14:03hrs | 857 Views

Zim's religious tourism surges, as Church's 40th anniversary targets US$2.3 million

14 Apr 2025 at 14:00hrs | 343 Views

Chamisa dragged into Mamombe, Nyandoro fight

14 Apr 2025 at 13:13hrs | 769 Views

Zimpapers faces US$13 million scandal amid Audit revelations

14 Apr 2025 at 12:57hrs | 1254 Views

Social unrest warning in South Africa

14 Apr 2025 at 12:33hrs | 1082 Views

South Africa shows off new border patrol drone tech

14 Apr 2025 at 12:30hrs | 509 Views

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

14 Apr 2025 at 12:02hrs | 1134 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

14 Apr 2025 at 09:21hrs | 1207 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

14 Apr 2025 at 09:20hrs | 2397 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

14 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 288 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

14 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 385 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

14 Apr 2025 at 09:18hrs | 244 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

14 Apr 2025 at 09:18hrs | 1224 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

14 Apr 2025 at 09:17hrs | 188 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

14 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 126 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

14 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 151 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

14 Apr 2025 at 09:12hrs | 747 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

14 Apr 2025 at 09:11hrs | 555 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

14 Apr 2025 at 09:09hrs | 219 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

14 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 282 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

14 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 3439 Views