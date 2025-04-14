Police beef up security ahead of Uhuru celebrations

News / National

by Staff reporter

In preparation for the 45th Independence Day celebrations, police in Midlands Province have increased security measures, particularly in Gokwe, where the celebrations will be held for the first time since the country's independence in 1980. The event, which coincides with the Easter Holidays, will see heightened police presence to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors to the province.Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Midlands police spokesperson, confirmed that the force was ready to handle the increased demand for security as the region prepares for the landmark event at Mutora Growth Point, located in Nembudzia, Gokwe North."This year's celebrations are very special to the Midlands community, as Gokwe will be hosting the Independence Celebrations for the first time. To mark the occasion, we will be conducting roadshows across the province to promote the event and raise awareness," Mahoko said. "We also want to remind the public that the Independence Celebrations 2025 will run concurrently with the Easter Holidays, which means we must be extra vigilant."In light of this, Mahoko issued a stern warning to lawbreakers, particularly those engaging in reckless behavior such as drunken driving and other crimes commonly associated with the holiday season. He stressed that the police would be taking a firm stance on road safety and crime prevention, with an emphasis on reducing road carnage and lawlessness attributed to the consumption of alcohol and drugs."We are committed to ensuring the safety of road users, citizens, and visitors. Police officers will be heavily deployed to conduct patrols along roads, and we will also engage in crime awareness campaigns to educate the public on how to avoid criminal activity in residential, commercial, and rural areas," Mahoko explained.The police also called for heightened community awareness, especially in residential areas, urging that someone should always be present at homes to deter potential criminals. "In terms of fighting crimes against property, we encourage all residents to ensure their homes are secure at all times," Mahoko added.As part of the comprehensive security measures, the police will deploy community relations officers to engage with local populations, conducting traffic and crime awareness campaigns to keep people informed about the importance of safety during the holidays. There will also be enhanced law enforcement deployments in business districts, residential neighborhoods, and along major highways.Mahoko concluded by urging all adult citizens to approach the holiday season responsibly, advising against engaging in actions that could lead to harm, such as drunken driving, violence, and gender-based violence. "Lives are often lost in avoidable situations, and we want this year's celebrations to be a time for reflection, unity, and joy, without the tragic consequences that come from recklessness," he said.With Gokwe taking center stage for this year's Independence Day, the increased police presence will help ensure that the celebrations remain peaceful, with everyone able to enjoy the historic event in safety.