900 candidates linked to suspected Zimsec paper leak

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
In a shocking development ahead of the upcoming Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations, approximately 900 candidates have been linked to a suspected examination paper leak. The revelation has led to the arrest of Tadiwanashe Frank Chiminya, a 23-year-old polytechnic student from Kwekwe, who is facing charges of fraud.

Chiminya was brought before the Harare Magistrates' Court on April 14, where Magistrate Ruth Moyo remanded him in custody until April 17, when a decision on his bail application is expected. Zimsec is listed as the complainant in the case, which has rocked the educational community in Zimbabwe.

According to prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, Chiminya allegedly created a WhatsApp group called "June 2025 Zimsec Group and Exam Papers" in November 2024. In this group, he falsely claimed to have access to leaked exam papers for the upcoming exams and offered to sell them to group members. Several individuals reportedly paid for the purported examination papers via mobile money transfers into an account registered under the name Admire Magaya, which was allegedly controlled by Chiminya.

Zimsec officials became aware of the fraudulent activity through an anonymous tip-off and subsequently infiltrated the WhatsApp group using a provided link. Upon gaining access, the officials discovered messages and communications that allegedly damaged the reputation of the examination council. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

On April 12, Chiminya was arrested at his residence in Mbizo, Kwekwe, where police seized two mobile phones - a iPhone containing two Econet lines linked to the fraud, and a Tecno Spark 9. The WhatsApp group used in the scheme was also recovered during a search of his home.

Detective Constable Inspector Sizinkosi Ncube, who led the investigation, revealed in court that Zimsec had suspended the printing of the June 2025 exam papers to allow for a thorough investigation into the potential source of the leaks within the examination board. Authorities are concerned that Chiminya may have obtained the papers through unauthorized means and may be able to leak further details if he is not adequately investigated.

At the Magistrates' Court, prosecutor Kangara argued against Chiminya's bail, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges and the potential for him to interfere with ongoing investigations. She also pointed out that Chiminya had failed to cooperate with police during his questioning, including refusing to unlock his phone, which delayed the investigation process by several hours.

The State expressed concerns that Chiminya could attempt to abscond if granted bail, particularly given the gravity of the offense and the high-profile nature of the case. The police also expressed fears that Chiminya might try to influence witnesses or further compromise the investigation.

The scandal has raised serious questions about the security and integrity of the examination process in Zimbabwe. Zimsec officials have been working tirelessly to identify the source of the exam paper leaks and ensure that no further breaches occur ahead of the June 2025 exams. The leaked papers are believed to have compromised the integrity of the upcoming examinations, which could affect thousands of students.

The investigation continues, and authorities are determined to uncover whether the leaks were coordinated by someone within the examination board or if Chiminya had accomplices aiding in the distribution of the stolen papers.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the national exams, all eyes are now on the Zimsec investigation, which will likely have lasting repercussions on how examination security is managed in the future.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zimsec, #Paper, #Leak

