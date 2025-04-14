Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Masvingo Province have launched an investigation following a tragic incident in which an unidentified person was burnt beyond recognition in a house fire in Chiredzi.The incident occurred on March 13, sending shockwaves through the local community as residents woke up to news of the fatal blaze.Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa, confirmed the case, stating that investigations into the cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased are underway."Investigations are in full swing, and we are still assessing the extent of the damage. Further details will be released in due course," said Inspector Dewa.Authorities have not yet disclosed the location of the house or whether foul play is suspected. Forensic experts are reportedly working to establish the identity of the victim through DNA analysis and other means.Residents in Chiredzi expressed shock over the tragedy and urged police to speed up investigations to bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding the incident.More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Police have appealed to members of the public who may have information regarding the incident to come forward.