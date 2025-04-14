WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's new Ambassador to the US @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/0xwPRPuffr — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) April 14, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to the United States, in an effort to try to rebuild a relationship that has soured badly under President Donald Trump.Since Trump's return to the White House in January the U.S. has expelled South Africa's ambassador and cut financial aid, citing disapproval of its approach to land reform and its genocide case against Washington's ally Israel at the World Court.Trump has said, without citing evidence, that "South Africa is confiscating land" and that "certain classes of people" are being treated "very badly."Jonas, who was deputy finance minister between 2014 and 2017, is currently chairman of telecoms group MTN, a role he will continue to hold alongside the envoy position.