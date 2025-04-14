Prophet accidentally shoots son

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jordan Phiri (29), the son of River of Life International Church founder and leader Prophet Bothwell Phiri (57), has been discharged from hospital following a harrowing incident last month in which he was accidentally shot by his father in a case of suspected misidentification.The incident occurred at the Phiri family residence in Kumalo, Bulawayo, where Prophet Phiri reportedly mistook Jordan for an intruder attempting to break into the house. According to reports, Jordan had returned late from their family plot in Esigodini and was trying to gain access to the locked house through a window when the shooting happened. Startled by the noise, Prophet Phiri, who was armed with a legally registered firearm, shot Jordan in the groin. Upon realizing the identity of the individual, he immediately rushed his son to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for emergency treatment.Family sources confirmed that Jordan was released from hospital last week and made a public appearance during last Friday's church sermon."He is out of hospital. Although he has not fully recovered, he is out of the danger zone. As part of the family, we await to get full details of what and how the shooting transpired. All we are happy about is that Jordan is out of danger," a relative said.While Prophet Phiri has not issued a formal statement to the press, he has shared regular updates on his social media pages."Jordan continues to recover well and is receiving excellent care. He is regaining his strength, his humour, and the spark that so many of you know him for," he wrote.Expressing gratitude for the support received, Prophet Phiri added: "We are so grateful for his life and for the grace of God that continues to sustain us. We acknowledge that legal proceedings are part of the due process, and we are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities."He also urged for privacy and patience as the legal process unfolds."As law-abiding citizens, we trust that the system will handle this matter with fairness and professionalism. At this stage, we will not be making any further comments on legal matters to allow the process to take its course," he stated.The matter, which has captured widespread public interest, saw Prophet Phiri initially charged with attempted murder. However, the case was recently referred back for further scrutiny due to ambiguities that the court found needing additional examination.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest developments."Yes, the matter was scheduled for court but has since been referred back for further scrutiny to clarify some grey areas," he said.Despite the legal shadow hanging over the family, Prophet Phiri remains focused on his son's recovery and the continued support from the church community."We appreciate the prayers and encouragement from those standing with us during this time," he wrote.The case continues to develop, with authorities expected to announce a new court date following the ongoing investigations.