ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Using selective honesty and generosity to disarm opposition in Glenview South, ZANU-PF syndicates and some cabinet Ministers temporarily fake development to lure residents into voting Tsitsi Tawomhera during parliamentary by-election, with the constituency now resembling monumental infrastructure derived from political gimmicking as all politicians invest their energy towards Gokwe-Nembudziya Independence celebration preparations.

Several visits and campaigning techniques assessment by Bulawayo24.com observed that politicians have no shame in giving empty promises to the electorate, but entice them with temporary freebies and dump them when achieving their political goals.Barely a few hours after ZANU-PF candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera victory and declaration as the winner in Glenview, Minister of Transport, Felix Mhona ordered all roadworks in the high-density suburb to abruptly stop despite announcing that rehabilitation works are not a vote-buying gimmick ahead of the by-election."We were surprised when all the roadworks were halted. Road compacting machinery and all vehicles left Glenview and by the next day they deserted our suburb for Gokwe-Nembudziya," a resident in Glenview said."Minister Mhona lied to all residents that road development in high-density suburb is not a gimmick, but genuine development and we have learnt the hardest way that they pretend as if it was genuine development when in actual fact it was propaganda disguised as proper development," the resident added."We only heard that all Ministers have commanded that development be dumped in our area and focus on preparations for Independence celebration. They only officiate less than 200 metres of roads in our high-density suburb. Instead of patching the remaining roads in Glenview, they degraded them into dusty roads, a resemblance of monumental development," the resident said.Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona says the move by his ministry to rehabilitate trunk roads, particularly in high-density suburbs, is not part of their mandate but rather an intervention to facilitate works he says opposition-led local authorities have failed to do for so many years.He spoke in Glenview along 11th Avenie and Patrenda, where the roadworks were taking place on the eve of a by-election set for this Saturday (12 April). Minister Mhona, however, lied that the move to do rehabilitation work, as perceived by some observers, is not a campaign or vote-buying gimmick for the ruling party Zanu-PF candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera.The minister assured that they will be doing similar road rehabilitation works in many high-density suburbs all over the country in the near future, but to residents' surprise, everything including contracted road construction company, ministry and parestatals officials left Glenview.Tawomhera (then before parliamentary by-election) lied and pledge to unite the people and work towards the development of the area."Let's support Zanu PF to realise significant community improvements and development," Tawomhera said."We want development in Glen View South," she said.The party's provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa was confident that Cde Tawomhera would win the seat."With our structures in place, we will win the seat, considering there is no opposition to talk of," he said then.Another cabinet Minister who is also Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Tino Machakaire, was optimistic the revolutionary party would grab the seat."The opposition-led councillors have failed to deliver for the people who voted them into office, especially those in urban areas. In Glen View South, sewage is gushing on people's door steps, which is a health time bomb to the people," Machakaire said then."Only Zanu PF will end all the challenges for the people. We cannot afford to lose the seat if we have proper structures in the constituency. With the level of development which is being carried across the country by the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the electorate will vote for Zanu PF. The Government is currently working on rehabilitating roads in the area, capacitating youth with ICT skills, drilling boreholes to ensure access to clean water for residents," said Machakaire.He also challenged the party candidate Cde Tawomhera to campaign together with the losing candidates from the party primary saying this would bring unity of purpose among party members."Politics is a game of numbers, we need everyone to come on board to support the party, the President and our candidate. The seat is for Zanu PF," he added.Harare provincial youth chairman, Emmanuel Mahachi echoed the importance of unity to win the seat."There is a need to correct the previous mistakes to ensure the party wins resoundingly in the coming by-election. We expect the electorate to vote wisely; vote for your own child, vote for Cde Tawomhera," Mahachi said.The party's provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa was confident that Cde Tawomhera would win the seat."With our structures in place, we will win the seat, considering there is no opposition to talk of," he said then.Some Ministers including Torerayi Moyo (Primary and Secondary Education) and Tavengwa also promised the electrote heaven on earth when they pampered voters in Glenview with empty promise.Mainly known for rolling out several propaganda techniques and vote-buying gimmicks to gain electorate support before elections, high chances are that ZANU-PF will dump roads and related infrastructure development in Gokwe soon after independence.Zanu PF has nominated Tawomhera, a 37-year-old member of the National Youth League executive, as its candidate and she won.She contested with four competitors: Perpetua Mukanda from the NCA party, and independent candidates Chakeredza Tonderai, Tungamirai Madzokere and George Makwangwaidze.The seat became vacant following the death of Gladymore Hakata from the CCC party which did not nominate a candidate.