News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has reclaimed the Glen View South constituency in a closely watched by-election, with its candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera securing victory.Zanu-PF's campaign focused heavily on infrastructure rehabilitation, clean water provision, and energy access under the banner of the Second Republic, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The party's messaging resonated with voters, particularly in a constituency long plagued by the effects of failing opposition-led councils."This victory is a result of the developmental trajectory being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa," said ZANU-PF Harare provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa. "Urbanites are now realising that the Government is stepping in where local authorities have failed - especially in areas affected by years of neglect and corruption."The Glen View South campaign was anchored on tangible progress: rehabilitated roads under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme, solar-powered Presidential boreholes delivering piped water directly to households, and pilot projects like "renting a roof," where residents benefit from rooftop solar installations that provide both power and income."The people have seen results - clean water, better roads, and now electricity solutions that improve everyday life," added Masimirembwa. "President Mnangagwa has walked the talk when it comes to peace, unity, and development."ZANU-PF has made significant urban gains, now holding eight seats in Harare and maintaining a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. The Glen View South result reflects a broader shift as the ruling party continues to make inroads into areas once considered opposition strongholds.The ruling party's urban strategy has included direct government intervention in refuse collection through entities like Geo Pomona Waste Management, addressing chronic sanitation issues that have contributed to disease outbreaks and declining living standards in the capital.Analysts say the by-election result is a strong indicator of growing disillusionment among urban voters with the opposition, whose internal strife and failure to deliver basic services have become glaring."Opposition parties have failed to provide credible leadership in local councils. The people are tired of uncollected garbage, potholed roads, and waterborne diseases," said Masimirembwa. "The electorate wants real solutions - not endless political infighting."ZANU-PF's messaging of inclusive growth, community-focused service delivery, and patriotic leadership appealed particularly to women and youth, who are playing an increasingly decisive role in Zimbabwe's political landscape.The party's victory in Glen View South is part of a consistent trend in recent by-elections, which have seen ZANU-PF consolidate its position nationally by capitalising on its delivery record and highlighting opposition failures.With the Glen View South win, ZANU-PF has reinforced its claim as the party of development and stability, determined to transform urban living standards under the mantra "leaving no one and no place behind."As the Second Republic continues to roll out urban renewal initiatives and economic revitalisation programmes, the ruling party's latest electoral success underscores its growing support base and ability to resonate with the aspirations of everyday Zimbabweans.