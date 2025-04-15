Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has reclaimed the Glen View South constituency in a closely watched by-election, with its candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera securing victory.

Zanu-PF's campaign focused heavily on infrastructure rehabilitation, clean water provision, and energy access under the banner of the Second Republic, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The party's messaging resonated with voters, particularly in a constituency long plagued by the effects of failing opposition-led councils.

"This victory is a result of the developmental trajectory being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa," said ZANU-PF Harare provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa. "Urbanites are now realising that the Government is stepping in where local authorities have failed - especially in areas affected by years of neglect and corruption."

The Glen View South campaign was anchored on tangible progress: rehabilitated roads under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme, solar-powered Presidential boreholes delivering piped water directly to households, and pilot projects like "renting a roof," where residents benefit from rooftop solar installations that provide both power and income.

"The people have seen results - clean water, better roads, and now electricity solutions that improve everyday life," added Masimirembwa. "President Mnangagwa has walked the talk when it comes to peace, unity, and development."

ZANU-PF has made significant urban gains, now holding eight seats in Harare and maintaining a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. The Glen View South result reflects a broader shift as the ruling party continues to make inroads into areas once considered opposition strongholds.

The ruling party's urban strategy has included direct government intervention in refuse collection through entities like Geo Pomona Waste Management, addressing chronic sanitation issues that have contributed to disease outbreaks and declining living standards in the capital.

Analysts say the by-election result is a strong indicator of growing disillusionment among urban voters with the opposition, whose internal strife and failure to deliver basic services have become glaring.

"Opposition parties have failed to provide credible leadership in local councils. The people are tired of uncollected garbage, potholed roads, and waterborne diseases," said Masimirembwa. "The electorate wants real solutions - not endless political infighting."

ZANU-PF's messaging of inclusive growth, community-focused service delivery, and patriotic leadership appealed particularly to women and youth, who are playing an increasingly decisive role in Zimbabwe's political landscape.

The party's victory in Glen View South is part of a consistent trend in recent by-elections, which have seen ZANU-PF consolidate its position nationally by capitalising on its delivery record and highlighting opposition failures.

With the Glen View South win, ZANU-PF has reinforced its claim as the party of development and stability, determined to transform urban living standards under the mantra "leaving no one and no place behind."

As the Second Republic continues to roll out urban renewal initiatives and economic revitalisation programmes, the ruling party's latest electoral success underscores its growing support base and ability to resonate with the aspirations of everyday Zimbabweans.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

29 mins ago | 28 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

1 hr ago | 41 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

11 hrs ago | 97 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

11 hrs ago | 64 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

11 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

11 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

11 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

12 hrs ago | 569 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

24 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

24 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

24 hrs ago | 1540 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 631 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2309 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2929 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8546 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1566 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1283 Views