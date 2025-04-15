Latest News Editor's Choice


Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government has unveiled a major initiative aimed at curbing the alarming rise in road accidents caused by reckless and drunk driving, through the deployment of more breathalysers and the rollout of a smart traffic management system.

As part of a broader strategy to modernise traffic enforcement and enhance road safety, authorities have confirmed that the new system will be deployed at roadblocks across the country. The move is intended to reduce road carnage, congestion, and corruption, which continue to plague Zimbabwe's transport network.

The transformative project is being spearheaded by Dubai-based firm Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East through a public-private partnership with the Zimbabwean Government. The company is expected to invest an initial US$80 million to establish the smart traffic infrastructure.

According to the Government, the smart system will use advanced technologies to monitor and enforce traffic laws. It is designed to ensure that all offenders are held accountable, regardless of social standing or connections. The system, authorities say, will eliminate human bias and loopholes that currently allow some motorists to evade penalties.

In a joint statement, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona highlighted the significance of adopting digital traffic enforcement.

"This year, our priority is deploying an electronic traffic management system. Technology doesn't discriminate  -  it does not care about your face, relationship, or status. It ensures fairness and holds everyone accountable," the statement read.

While the new system is being implemented, police roadblocks and visible law enforcement presence will continue to play a vital role in maintaining traffic order. Authorities emphasised the importance of cooperation between the public and the police in promoting safety on the roads.

To bolster these efforts, the Government has also begun distributing newly procured breathalysers at roadblocks. The devices, secured through a partnership between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), are part of an intensified campaign to combat drunk driving.

"These devices will be used at police roadblocks as part of an intensified road safety mechanism to curb reckless and drunk driving. May it be noted that more breathalysers are being procured to ensure these measures are widely implemented," the Ministry stated.

Motorists were urged to observe traffic laws and report any reckless behaviour they witness on the roads. "We must also take responsibility as citizens. If you witness dangerous behaviour on the roads, report it immediately."

The Government has warned that tough penalties are on the horizon for lawbreakers, with new deterrent measures being developed to address persistent violations. The initiative marks a firm commitment to tackling the country's road safety crisis through innovation, accountability, and increased community engagement.

Source - The Herald

