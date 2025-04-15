Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean businesses have been granted greater flexibility in pricing their goods and services, following the Government's decision to scrap exchange rate controls amid increased currency stability and efforts to harmonise formal and informal market operations.

Through Statutory Instrument 34 of 2025, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube officially repealed a regulation introduced in May 2024 that restricted businesses from using exchange rates higher than the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) official interbank rate. The move formally legalises what had already become a common practice in the market, where many retailers priced their products using alternative exchange rates.

This policy shift is expected to reduce pricing distortions and increase competitiveness, as market forces are now set to determine the applicable exchange rates in commercial transactions.

"The restriction has now been removed," said Professor Ashok Chakravarti, a member of the RBZ's Monetary Policy Committee. "Because of the stability of the local currency and the economy, the Government is confident that pricing in the market can be freed. It will stabilise based on competition amongst businesses."

He noted that many businesses had been informally applying exchange rates of between 30 and 32 Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) per US dollar, significantly above the official rate of 27. With authorities turning a blind eye, this dual pricing system had already become entrenched. "All we have done is legalise that particular type of pricing and behaviour in the market," Prof Chakravarti added.

The Government's move comes in response to growing pressure from business associations and economic analysts, who argued that the restrictions were out of step with market realities and undermined formal sector competitiveness.

According to the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) chief executive Christopher Mugaga, the repeal is a welcome development. "This is Government trying its best to close the gap between the formal and informal players. The move gives businesses the leeway to deal with prices as they see fit and adjust according to the environment."

He, however, warned that exchange rate liberalisation must be matched by appropriate fiscal policies. "The fiscal side should complement the monetary side in order to level the ground, and this can be done by reducing taxes to the formalised and formalising the informal."

Statutory Instrument 34 of 2025, formally titled The Exchange Control (Amendment of Schedule to the Exchange Control Act) (Repeal) Notice, also repeals the schedule that enforced civil penalties for using unofficial exchange rates. In effect, the new law removes punitive measures that had largely been ignored in practice.

Economists have praised the policy shift as both realistic and long overdue. Dr Pedzisai Kaunda, an independent economist, said the new approach acknowledges the behaviour of a market already operating under de facto liberalisation.

"Businesses were already pricing goods at a rate they felt was viable. The Government's recognition of this, and more importantly, the decision to give it legal backing sends the right signal to investors and retailers alike," Dr Kaunda noted. He added that the change could help revive confidence in the formal retail sector, which had struggled to compete with the parallel market.

Research economist Mrs Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi described the development as a "corrective policy shift" that suggests a growing maturity in economic governance.

"Through liberalising the pricing mechanism, the Government is acknowledging market behaviour and responding with policy that is more facilitative than punitive. It shows a learning curve in governance and a greater willingness to let economic fundamentals drive outcomes," she said.

Despite the optimism, both economists emphasised the importance of consistency and policy coordination. "Sustaining this momentum and supporting it with a credible fiscal framework is what will anchor business sentiment going forward," Mrs Shumbambiri-Mutsoptsi added.

The liberalisation comes at a time when the local currency, the ZiG, has enjoyed relative stability, bolstered by improved foreign currency inflows and tighter monetary controls. Government hopes this environment, coupled with exchange rate flexibility, will restore consumer trust, reduce inflationary pressures, and attract more investors to the formal economy.

As Prof Chakravarti summed it up, "Let it be determined by competition amongst the players. That is the right way to go."

With the burden of pricing regulation lifted, attention now shifts to whether this newfound freedom will help bring about greater economic stability and narrow the divide between Zimbabwe's formal and informal sectors.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

1 hr ago | 39 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

11 hrs ago | 163 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

11 hrs ago | 97 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

11 hrs ago | 63 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

11 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

11 hrs ago | 401 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

11 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

11 hrs ago | 564 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

11 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

11 hrs ago | 56 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

24 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

24 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

24 hrs ago | 1540 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 631 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2308 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2928 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8536 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1566 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1283 Views