ZITF 2025 shatters records

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has reached full capacity ahead of its 2025 edition, following an unprecedented surge in interest from local and international exhibitors. The overwhelming response has prompted organisers to create additional exhibition space, underscoring Zimbabwe's growing appeal as a trade and investment hub.With just days to go before the event kicks off on April 21 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, 596 exhibitors have confirmed their participation - just shy of the 600-mark - including 112 first-time participants. The record-breaking figures reflect a renewed sense of optimism in Zimbabwe's economic prospects and strong confidence in the ZITF brand.Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, ZITF Company board chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo hailed the milestone as a defining moment in the fair's 65-year history."Traditional exhibition space is 100 percent full, and the ZITF Company has prepared extra space to accommodate the high volume of exhibitors, standing at 596. Direct exhibitors have now taken up 51,204.62 square metres of exhibition space," he said.Running under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," this year's edition aims to foster deeper connections between policymakers, business leaders, investors, innovators, and small to medium enterprises across various sectors.The fair has also drawn unprecedented international attention, with 28 countries confirming participation - up from 27 last year - and 45 direct international exhibitors expected. Participating nations include global economic heavyweights such as China, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside key regional players like South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, and Kenya."We can confirm the participation of 45 direct international exhibitors, with 28 countries represented in the show - an encouraging rise from last year's 27," said Mr Moyo. "The world is recognising Zimbabwe as a gateway to new markets and regional opportunities."The 2025 ZITF will be officially opened on Friday, April 25, by His Excellency Daniel Chapo, the recently elected President of Mozambique. His visit is expected to strengthen economic ties between Zimbabwe and its regional counterparts, adding diplomatic weight and visibility to the event.Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city, is once again at the heart of Zimbabwe's industrial and commercial dialogue. Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, expressed excitement about the preparations and praised the growing foreign interest."As host city, Bulawayo is ready to welcome this year's edition of ZITF. What excites me most is the high number of foreign countries that have come on board," she said. "The ZITF chief executive officer, Dr Nicholas Ndebele, briefed me on this development."Mr Moyo highlighted the importance of what he called an "ecosystem approach" in making the trade fair a success, pointing to the coordinated effort across sectors."We have already received assurance from stakeholders in the hospitality industry, emergency services and security services, among others, that they are fully prepared for the show," he said.Beyond its economic implications, ZITF is also seen as a critical platform for accelerating Zimbabwe's industrialisation and attracting foreign direct investment. The fair spans multiple sectors, including manufacturing, ICT, mining, agriculture, and services, offering exhibitors and visitors a rare opportunity to network, collaborate, and compete on a global stage.Economists and industry players view this year's ZITF as a barometer of investor sentiment and a showcase of Zimbabwe's readiness to re-engage with international markets. With the full complement of exhibitors, high-level political participation, and an ambitious theme focused on industrial integration, the 2025 edition is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in recent years.As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on Bulawayo next week as it hosts what many are calling a "mega showcase" of Zimbabwean enterprise and international partnership.