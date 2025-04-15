Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers in Matebeleland North have renewed calls for the government to deliver on long-standing promises to establish irrigation schemes along the Zambezi River, as the region continues to grapple with drought and food insecurity.The appeal was recently tabled in Parliament by Hwange East Member of Parliament, Joseph Bonda, who pressed the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development for a concrete update on plans to utilise Zambezi River water for irrigation in Msuna, Makwa, and Sidinda.Bonda said villagers in his constituency are growing increasingly frustrated over delays in implementing the initiative, which they view as critical to sustaining livelihoods in drought-prone Region 5."We just need pumps to bring water to the land, which is maybe just a kilometre away from the Zambezi," Bonda said. "Why is the ministry not considering providing those village business units (VBUs) to alleviate poverty and address the drought?"Responding to the concerns, Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos admitted that progress has been slow, citing technical challenges and the need for expansion to make the irrigation schemes viable."Irrigation development remains the most fundamental intervention in order to mitigate against climate change," Haritatos said.He noted that the Msuna irrigation scheme, which spans 15 hectares, is currently non-functional due to broken-down pumps, which need replacing. Makwa's three-hectare scheme is operational but limited, relying on borehole water and situated 7km from the Zambezi River.Sidinda, a one-hectare garden developed under the Smallholder Agricultural Cluster Programme, also operates on borehole water and is 9km from the river. It has potential for expansion up to 40 hectares."To utilise water from the Zambezi, these schemes need to be expanded. Economies of scale are fundamental; otherwise, these projects risk becoming unsustainable in the long run," Haritatos explained.However, the deputy minister did not provide a clear timeline for when the required equipment, such as pumps, would be installed or when the schemes would become fully operational.Haritatos further clarified that while VBUs have proven successful in many areas, they are designed to draw water from boreholes and may not be compatible with reticulating water directly from the Zambezi River. He said the situation falls under broader irrigation development, which is handled separately within the ministry."The challenge here is not water access, but adapting infrastructure to the irrigation development programme. VBUs are designed differently," he said. "When it comes to any agricultural business, it must be sustainable and viable."Despite the explanations, villagers and local leaders remain skeptical and are demanding urgent government intervention. They argue that the proximity to the Zambezi River presents a golden opportunity to transform the region's agricultural potential and improve food security through reliable water access.As climate change continues to worsen drought conditions in the region, pressure is mounting on the government to prioritise long-delayed irrigation projects that could revitalise rural economies and shield communities from persistent hunger.