Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
A group representing many of the white farmers whose land was seized during Zimbabwe's land reforms over two decades ago has rejected a compensation deal and said it wants to reopen negotiations with the government.

The group has criticised the compensation that some farmers have accepted as "token" amounts.

There was little sign Wednesday that the government would reopen talks. It has said the compensation deal represents closure.

About 4,000 white farmers lost their homes and swaths of land when then-president, Robert Mugabe, launched the redistribution programme in 2000. Mugabe pointed to the need to address colonial-era land inequities after the southern African nation gained independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Zimbabwe's finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, last week announced that the government had started paying compensation to white farmers who lost land and property during the reforms. He said the government had approved the disbursement of $3.1 million, equivalent to 1 percent of the total compensation claim of $311 million.

According to the deal, the farmers would receive 1 percent of their claim in cash, with the balance settled through the issuance of treasury bonds over 10 years.

A first batch of 378 farmers has already been paid out of 740 farms approved for compensation, a move confirmed by Andrew Pascoe, who represents the beneficiary farmers. He said they were "extremely grateful."

The dissenting group representing nearly half of the 4,000 commercial farmers asserted that those accepting the payments were doing so out of desperation.

"The limited number of farmers who have accepted the government's revised deal have generally done so because they are destitute and require urgent funds for food, accommodation and healthcare," representative Deon Theron said.

He called the government compensation "a tiny fraction" of the $3.5 billion to be paid in cash over five years that was agreed under a deal between white farmers and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020.

The compensation deal is part of conditions of a debt resolution and international re-engagement strategy by Zimbabwe after years of sanctions and isolation by the United States and other Western countries over alleged rights abuses against perceived critics of the government.

A few thousand farmers had owned most of Zimbabwe's prime farmland before the land reform, which saw about 300,000 Black families resettled on the acquired land, according to government figures.

Theron said most of the white farmers are now in their 70s and 80s and are unlikely to benefit from the issuance of the treasury bills.

"They are going to their graves without receiving any compensation. They need cash, and it has to be paid while they are still alive," he said.

He added, however, his group would not take legal action. He said efforts by his group to meet government officials have been unsuccessful.

Land ownership is an emotive topic in Zimbabwe and neighboring countries such as Namibia and South Africa, a result of colonial land conquests that dispossessed local Blacks.

In South Africa, a new land expropriation law has attracted criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who views it as a rights violation against a white minority who owned huge swaths of land. South Africa has rejected Trump's claims.

Source - AP

Comments


Must Read

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

49 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

50 mins ago | 20 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

10 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

10 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

10 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

10 hrs ago | 45 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

11 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

11 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

11 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

23 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

23 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 629 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2305 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2927 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8489 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1565 Views

Person burnt beyond recognition in inferno

15 Apr 2025 at 09:36hrs | 1283 Views