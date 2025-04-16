Prosecutors cry foul

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The Prosecutor General Loice Matanda Moyo has issued a rotation and transfer memorandum of the National Prosecuting Authority's prosecutorial and administrative staff.According to the memorandum dated April 16, the move will go a long way in curbing allegations of corruption against staff members due to overstaying at stations."Take note that in terms of section 12 (1) of the NPA ( Code of Ethics) Regulations, 2015 the authority will be initiating transfers and rotation of both prosecutorial and administration personnel from the second quarter of 2025," reads part of the memorandum.Prosecutors who spoke to Bulawayo24.com expressed their displeasure, saying instead of rotating and transferring them, they should increase their salaries."How can they choose to toss us around like that? Instead they should increase our salaries because we are getting peanuts," lamented one prosecutor.Another prosecutor said transfers are a challenge because it takes time to settle in different places."The move is not good because it takes time to settle some of us have spent years and have invested in one area so moving about will be a big blow to us," added another prosecutor.Some prosecutors have indicated in their work group that it is better to resign because the NPA does not consider experience on remuneration.Some have opted for a demonstration because some cannot move from where they are not paying rent to go and pay rent.According to NPA the rotation and the transfers will be done in phases.