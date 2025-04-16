Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has moved swiftly to distance itself from the actions of retired Group Captain Boncace Mwakorera, a former Air Force of Zimbabwe officer, who was arrested yesterday alongside three University of Zimbabwe (UZ) academics during a protest over poor salaries and deteriorating working conditions.

In a brief statement released today, the ZDF clarified that Mwakorera, who served in the Air Force before his retirement, no longer represents the institution and his involvement in the industrial action was in a personal capacity.



"The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to make it categorically clear that Retired Group Captain Boncace Mwakorera is no longer a serving member of the military. His actions, including any involvement in civil demonstrations, are entirely his own and do not reflect the views or endorsement of the ZDF," read the statement.

Mwakorera was arrested along with three UZ lecturers during a salary protest led by university staff demanding a return to pre-October 2018 wage levels. According to the lecturers, junior academics were earning the equivalent of US$2,250 a month in 2018, but that figure has since plummeted to just US$230, supplemented by a local currency component of up to ZiG8,000 — currently valued at less than US$200.

The arrested lecturers, whose names were not immediately released, are part of a growing movement within Zimbabwe’s higher education sector calling for urgent salary reviews and improved working conditions amid economic hardship and currency instability.

More protests by university staff are reportedly being planned in solidarity with the arrested lecturers, raising concerns of a possible nationwide academic shutdown if the wage dispute remains unresolved.

Source - online
