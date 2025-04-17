BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

News / National

by Staff reporter

A luxury Rovos Rail train carrying 47 international tourists en route to Victoria Falls was involved in a collision with a goods train operated by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) affiliate, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (BBR), near Gwanda earlier today.The incident occurred outside the Matabeleland South town under circumstances that are still under investigation. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and several injured passengers have since been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.Authorities are yet to release the nationalities of the tourists on board or confirm if there were any fatalities. Rescue operations and investigations are ongoing.Rovos Rail, known for its luxury train journeys across Southern Africa, had been operating a scheduled service to Victoria Falls, one of Zimbabwe's top tourist destinations, at the time of the crash.This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.