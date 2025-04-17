Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) FM has introduced a new radio segment titled Artistic Expressions, aimed at promoting emerging artists from Bulawayo and giving them a platform to share their work and stories.

The initiative is spearheaded by Annah Thandeka Maseko, a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies at Nust, who also hosts the show.

"The aim of my new segment is to provide a platform for local artists to express themselves," Maseko told Southern Eye. "I saw that there was a need for artists to express themselves, hence I created this platform."

The launch of Artistic Expressions comes at a time when several up-and-coming artistes in Bulawayo have raised concerns over limited airplay and exposure on local radio stations - issues they believe are holding back their growth in the competitive music and arts industry.

"There's a perception among some artists in the city that they are being marginalised," Maseko said. "I would like to see these artists being able to tell their stories by articulating their journeys within their respective fields of art. This is also a way of uplifting them by making people know more about their works, and creating a greater understanding of their contributions."

The lack of support for local talent has long been a point of contention in Bulawayo's creative scene. Legendary musician Lovemore Majaivana famously stepped away from music and relocated to the United States after expressing frustration over insufficient support. His final album, released in 2000, came only after persuasion from his then producer Tymon Mabaleka of the Zimbabwe Music Company.

Through Artistic Expressions, Nust FM hopes to reverse that trend by amplifying the voices of local artists and nurturing a culture of appreciation for homegrown talent.

The show airs weekly on Nust FM.

Source - southern eye

Comments


