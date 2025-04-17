Latest News Editor's Choice


Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ethan Sutherland has officially pledged his international future to Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, following a successful engagement with ZIFA Global and Diaspora chairperson Marshall Gore.

The 18-year-old, who previously represented Scotland at under-19 level, began the process of switching allegiance earlier this week, with confirmation coming on Thursday.

"We are delighted to share that Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland has officially committed to playing for Zimbabwe," announced Gore. "He began his Zimbabwean passport application process at the Zimbabwe Embassy in the UK this week."

Sutherland's decision is a major boost for Zimbabwean football and aligns with the new ZIFA executive's strategic push to attract foreign-born talent eligible to represent the Warriors. The initiative, led by ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi and national team coach Michael Nees, aims to build a stronger national squad by tapping into the global Zimbabwean football diaspora.

As part of this drive, ZIFA will next week launch a two-day engagement tour titled "Roots & Dreams: A Conversation with ZIFA," targeting young Zimbabwean footballers based in the United Kingdom. The initiative, supported by Diaspora Insurance and other partners, will begin in London on April 23 and continue in Birmingham on April 24.

Coach Nees and President Magwizi are expected to meet several youth prospects and their families, laying the groundwork for future commitments similar to Sutherland's.

Sutherland is regarded as one of the rising stars at Wolves, and his decision to don Zimbabwe's national colors marks a significant milestone in ZIFA's re-engagement efforts with the diaspora community.




Source - NewZimbabwe

