6 killed in road traffic accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six people lost their lives in a fatal road traffic accident on Thursday near the Magunje turnoff along the Harare-Chirundu Highway, in Mashonaland West province.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which involved a head-on collision between a haulage truck and a Nissan NV 150 van carrying five passengers."ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident, which occurred on April 17, 2025 at around 1130 hours at the 214 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which six people were killed," said ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi."The accident involved a haulage truck with no passengers on board and a Nissan NV 150 vehicle with five passengers."The deceased, including the driver of the Nissan vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were transported to Karoi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the collision, and further details will be released as they become available. The crash adds to a growing number of tragic incidents on Zimbabwe's major highways, which have seen a spike in accidents in recent months.Police have urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to road regulations, especially on busy intercity routes.