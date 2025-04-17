Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media, calling on Zimbabweans to reject divisive narratives and remain steadfast in their commitment to national unity and development.Speaking at the 45th Independence Day main celebrations held at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe, the President applauded citizens for their resilience and loyalty despite growing online misinformation and manipulation efforts."I commend you, my dear fellow compatriots, both at home and abroad, for remaining vigilant, patriotic and steadfast, never allowing ourselves to be misled by shadowy elements with dubious opportunistic agendas," President Mnangagwa said in his keynote address.He urged the nation to remain focused on peace, development, and progress, emphasizing that unity was essential for the country's prosperity."Let's remain united, developing our nation. We all have a duty to work for Zimbabwe. Let us be known for working in our community and our country, and to unite people," he added.The President's comments come amid increasing concerns over the spread of disinformation, hate speech, and inflammatory content on social media platforms—material that government officials say is aimed at destabilising communities and undermining national cohesion.President Mnangagwa's message reinforced the government's stance against what it views as digital threats to national stability, while also calling on citizens to use social media responsibly and constructively.The Independence Day celebrations, held under the theme "Zim@45: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030", attracted thousands of Zimbabweans from across the country, who gathered to mark the nation's progress since attaining independence in 1980.