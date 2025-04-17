Gold ore thief killed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Plumtree-based men are in trouble after they allegedly killed a suspected gold thief with machetes, axes and wooden logs.

Godknows Tshuma (22), Phumuzani Mkandla (43) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Aline Munamati.They were not asked to plead to the charge but advise to apply for bail at the High Court.The state led by Voster Makuwerere alleged on March 5 the now deceased Lamwani Mutili and his accomplices illegally entered Botswana and stole 20 kilograms of gold ore.The two suspects armed with machetes ,axes and wooden logs pounced on Mutili and his accomplices who fled leaving him with the gold ore.The suspects demanded the ore and fatally assaulted the now deceased.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the duo.