Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold ore thief killed

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Two Plumtree-based men are in trouble after they allegedly killed a suspected gold thief with machetes, axes and wooden logs.


Godknows Tshuma (22), Phumuzani Mkandla (43) appeared before Plumtree  magistrate Aline Munamati.

They were not asked to plead to the charge but advise to apply for bail at the High Court.
The state led by Voster Makuwerere alleged on March 5 the now deceased Lamwani Mutili and his accomplices illegally entered Botswana and stole 20 kilograms of gold ore.

The two suspects armed with machetes ,axes and wooden logs pounced on Mutili and his accomplices who fled leaving him with  the gold ore.

The suspects demanded the ore and fatally assaulted the now deceased.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the duo.

Source - Byo24news

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

19 hrs ago | 529 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

19 hrs ago | 305 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

19 hrs ago | 5948 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2290 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 4748 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1325 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 696 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 8784 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 971 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 1974 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 827 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1016 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 451 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 329 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 569 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 836 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 795 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 9105 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 144 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 260 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 688 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 5004 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1118 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

16 Apr 2025 at 23:32hrs | 242 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

16 Apr 2025 at 23:29hrs | 360 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

16 Apr 2025 at 23:28hrs | 271 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

16 Apr 2025 at 23:27hrs | 493 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 607 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 159 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

16 Apr 2025 at 23:25hrs | 191 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

16 Apr 2025 at 23:24hrs | 108 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:23hrs | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

16 Apr 2025 at 23:22hrs | 120 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

16 Apr 2025 at 23:21hrs | 90 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 279 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 173 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 108 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

16 Apr 2025 at 23:19hrs | 3104 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

16 Apr 2025 at 23:18hrs | 120 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

16 Apr 2025 at 23:17hrs | 95 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

16 Apr 2025 at 23:16hrs | 74 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

16 Apr 2025 at 23:16hrs | 176 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

16 Apr 2025 at 23:14hrs | 601 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

16 Apr 2025 at 23:13hrs | 208 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

16 Apr 2025 at 22:56hrs | 173 Views