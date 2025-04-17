Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mutoko based commercial sex worker who drugged a client and stole $900 soon after a short time sex session was convicted by Shamva magistrate on Friday

Monalisa Mutize was sentenced to 420 hours of community service by magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.She was slapped with 420 hours of community service and ordered to restitute the miner.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on April 3, Tinashe Machingafa hooked Mutize and the two went to a lodge where Mutize i was booked since she is from Mutoko.They had sex and after sex, Mutize went out of the room and came with an open beer.She gave the beer to the Machingafa who drank and fell unconscious and woke up the following morning.He discovered that his $900 had been stolen and he filed a police report