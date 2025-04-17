Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A Mutoko based commercial sex worker who  drugged a client and stole $900 soon after a short time sex session was convicted by Shamva magistrate on Friday 


Monalisa Mutize was sentenced to 420 hours of community service by magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

She was slapped with 420 hours of community service and ordered to restitute the miner.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on April 3, Tinashe Machingafa hooked Mutize and the two went to a lodge where Mutize i was booked since she is from Mutoko.

They had sex and after sex, Mutize went out of the room and came with an open beer.

She gave the beer to the Machingafa who drank and fell unconscious and woke up the following morning.

He discovered that his $900 had been stolen and he filed a police report

Source - Byo24news

Comments


Must Read

Gold ore thief killed

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 hrs ago | 817 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

23 hrs ago | 808 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

23 hrs ago | 620 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

23 hrs ago | 349 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

23 hrs ago | 228 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

24 hrs ago | 6437 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2351 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 5250 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1357 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 770 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 9179 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 984 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2020 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 832 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1020 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 452 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 331 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 576 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 850 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 807 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 9355 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 145 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 266 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 722 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 5527 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1124 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

16 Apr 2025 at 23:32hrs | 242 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

16 Apr 2025 at 23:29hrs | 362 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

16 Apr 2025 at 23:28hrs | 271 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

16 Apr 2025 at 23:27hrs | 496 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 616 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 160 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

16 Apr 2025 at 23:25hrs | 192 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

16 Apr 2025 at 23:24hrs | 108 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:23hrs | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

16 Apr 2025 at 23:22hrs | 121 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

16 Apr 2025 at 23:21hrs | 90 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 283 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 173 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 109 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

16 Apr 2025 at 23:19hrs | 3226 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

16 Apr 2025 at 23:18hrs | 120 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

16 Apr 2025 at 23:17hrs | 98 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

16 Apr 2025 at 23:16hrs | 75 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

16 Apr 2025 at 23:16hrs | 177 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

16 Apr 2025 at 23:14hrs | 601 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

16 Apr 2025 at 23:13hrs | 208 Views