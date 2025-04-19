Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Four people lost their lives while seven others sustained injuries following a tragic road traffic accident on Thursday morning along the Gweru-Zvishavane highway.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which occurred around 8:30 AM at the 20-kilometre peg on the busy route.

According to ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident happened when a Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned and eventually landed on its wheels.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 20 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on April 17, 2025, at around 0830 hours. Four people died while seven others were injured when a Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus overturned before landing on its wheels after the vehicle's right rear tyre burst," said Commissioner Nyathi.

The deceased were transported to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital for treatment.

Authorities have urged motorists to regularly check the condition of their tyres and maintain safe speeds, particularly on long-distance routes, to avoid similar tragedies.

Investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Injured, #Accidemt, #Dead

Comments


Must Read

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1360 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1369 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1135 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 995 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 641 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 398 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7333 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2616 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6295 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1465 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 998 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10285 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2247 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 878 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1061 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 467 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 351 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 599 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 907 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 849 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10003 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 292 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 891 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 6814 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1147 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

16 Apr 2025 at 23:32hrs | 253 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

16 Apr 2025 at 23:29hrs | 371 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

16 Apr 2025 at 23:28hrs | 281 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

16 Apr 2025 at 23:27hrs | 506 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 644 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 168 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

16 Apr 2025 at 23:25hrs | 198 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

16 Apr 2025 at 23:24hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:23hrs | 82 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

16 Apr 2025 at 23:22hrs | 124 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

16 Apr 2025 at 23:21hrs | 92 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 299 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 175 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 114 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

16 Apr 2025 at 23:19hrs | 3755 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

16 Apr 2025 at 23:18hrs | 133 Views