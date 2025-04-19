4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people lost their lives while seven others sustained injuries following a tragic road traffic accident on Thursday morning along the Gweru-Zvishavane highway.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which occurred around 8:30 AM at the 20-kilometre peg on the busy route.According to ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident happened when a Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned and eventually landed on its wheels."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 20 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on April 17, 2025, at around 0830 hours. Four people died while seven others were injured when a Toyota Ragius ACE omnibus overturned before landing on its wheels after the vehicle's right rear tyre burst," said Commissioner Nyathi.The deceased were transported to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital for treatment.Authorities have urged motorists to regularly check the condition of their tyres and maintain safe speeds, particularly on long-distance routes, to avoid similar tragedies.Investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.