Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

by Staff reporter
The shocking allegations of a baby swap that reportedly occurred on October 10, 2024, at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) have rightfully sparked outrage and unease across the country. The very idea that such a grievous and traumatic act could occur within one of Zimbabwe's leading public health institutions is not only distressing but a painful reminder of the deep systemic failures plaguing our healthcare sector.

Two families have been left emotionally shattered, grappling with confusion and grief, while the silence from the authorities has only served to deepen their pain. This is not just a medical mishap-it is a potential criminal act, one that deserves thorough and transparent investigation, not indifference or bureaucratic stalling.

What is especially alarming is that the nurse allegedly involved in the scandal remained on duty at the hospital, not suspended, not placed under investigation, not held accountable-at least publicly. How can this be acceptable in any institution that values ethics, professionalism, and the sanctity of life? This glaring inaction raises urgent questions: Is there more to this than meets the eye? Could a broader network of negligence or even criminality be operating under the radar?

The leadership at UBH must take full responsibility. At the very least, they should have issued a public apology and initiated a transparent investigation. The apparent reluctance to act decisively and visibly suggests a culture of cover-up and complicity, one that risks eroding public trust in an already strained healthcare system.

Even more disappointing has been the total silence from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. How can the nation's health watchdog remain mute on such a critical issue? Their inaction speaks volumes about the lack of urgency and seriousness with which they regard public safety and institutional integrity. By failing to address the scandal head-on, the ministry has abandoned its duty to the people of Zimbabwe.

Nursing is a noble calling-a profession that rests on pillars of compassion, integrity, and service. The thought that rogue elements within the system might be exploiting vulnerable families for sinister gains is horrifying. We must ask ourselves: Have we reached a point where greed has overtaken human decency within our hospitals?

The people of Zimbabwe deserve answers. Deputy Health Minister Sleiman Kwadini must break his silence and update the nation on what steps have been taken since the allegations surfaced. We also urge Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba to treat this matter with the urgency it demands. Justice must not only be done, but seen to be done.

The government must tighten hiring processes within the healthcare sector. It must institute stringent background checks, ethics evaluations, and continuous professional audits to ensure only individuals with the highest level of integrity serve in such sensitive roles. The phrase "life is sacred" must mean something in practical policy and everyday practice-not just rhetoric.

This scandal could very well be the tip of the iceberg. But it is also an opportunity. An opportunity to cleanse the system, to recommit to values, and to restore the public's faith in an institution that exists to protect life, not jeopardize it.

We demand justice. We demand accountability. And above all, we demand action-now.

Source - newsday
More on: #UBH, #Baby, #Swap

