Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government was forced to abandon what critics described as a "disastrous" plan to drive stranded Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls, instead opting to fly them to the iconic resort town following a train collision near Gwanda over the Easter holiday.The luxury Rovos Rail train, which was carrying 47 international tourists from Pretoria, South Africa, collided with a Beitbridge Bulawayo Rail (BBR) goods train. Though there were no fatalities, eight passengers - seven of them foreigners - were injured and taken to hospitals in Gwanda and Bulawayo.With the damaged train unable to continue its journey, authorities initially planned to bus the tourists along the notoriously dilapidated Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway. However, the poor condition of the 435km road - riddled with potholes, narrow stretches, and off-road diversions near Lupane and Hwange - prompted a change of heart.The road, which should take roughly six hours to travel, now demands over eight hours of cautious navigation, sometimes through bush detours. The plan to place luxury tourists on such a route risked exposing the extent of Zimbabwe's failing infrastructure and raised concerns about the safety and image of the country's tourism sector."I am happy to finally be in Victoria Falls. We have enjoyed such good hospitality even after the accident. We value this," said one of the relieved tourists upon arrival.Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi and Bulawayo Minister of State Judith Ncube swiftly visited the injured tourists at the Roman Catholic-run Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo and another hospital in Gwanda. The two officials also toured the accident scene to assess the damage.The absence of the Rovos Rail, which remains under repair, left tourists in need of alternative transport. The government ultimately organized flights to Victoria Falls, avoiding further criticism that could have emerged from using the worn-out highway.The accident also reignited public scrutiny over the neglected state of Zimbabwe's key roads. The government, frequently criticized for failing to maintain the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls route, has since announced that eight contractors have been engaged to rehabilitate the highway - a move many say is long overdue.The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need to modernize the country's transport infrastructure, especially in regions that form critical components of Zimbabwe's tourism and economic corridors.