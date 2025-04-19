Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government was forced to abandon what critics described as a "disastrous" plan to drive stranded Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls, instead opting to fly them to the iconic resort town following a train collision near Gwanda over the Easter holiday.

The luxury Rovos Rail train, which was carrying 47 international tourists from Pretoria, South Africa, collided with a Beitbridge Bulawayo Rail (BBR) goods train. Though there were no fatalities, eight passengers - seven of them foreigners - were injured and taken to hospitals in Gwanda and Bulawayo.

With the damaged train unable to continue its journey, authorities initially planned to bus the tourists along the notoriously dilapidated Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway. However, the poor condition of the 435km road - riddled with potholes, narrow stretches, and off-road diversions near Lupane and Hwange - prompted a change of heart.

The road, which should take roughly six hours to travel, now demands over eight hours of cautious navigation, sometimes through bush detours. The plan to place luxury tourists on such a route risked exposing the extent of Zimbabwe's failing infrastructure and raised concerns about the safety and image of the country's tourism sector.

"I am happy to finally be in Victoria Falls. We have enjoyed such good hospitality even after the accident. We value this," said one of the relieved tourists upon arrival.

Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi and Bulawayo Minister of State Judith Ncube swiftly visited the injured tourists at the Roman Catholic-run Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo and another hospital in Gwanda. The two officials also toured the accident scene to assess the damage.

The absence of the Rovos Rail, which remains under repair, left tourists in need of alternative transport. The government ultimately organized flights to Victoria Falls, avoiding further criticism that could have emerged from using the worn-out highway.

The accident also reignited public scrutiny over the neglected state of Zimbabwe's key roads. The government, frequently criticized for failing to maintain the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls route, has since announced that eight contractors have been engaged to rehabilitate the highway - a move many say is long overdue.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need to modernize the country's transport infrastructure, especially in regions that form critical components of Zimbabwe's tourism and economic corridors.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1360 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1369 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1135 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 995 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 641 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 398 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7333 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2616 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6295 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1465 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 998 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10285 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2247 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 878 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1061 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 467 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 351 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 599 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 907 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 849 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10003 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 292 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 891 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 6814 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1147 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

16 Apr 2025 at 23:32hrs | 253 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

16 Apr 2025 at 23:29hrs | 371 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

16 Apr 2025 at 23:28hrs | 281 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

16 Apr 2025 at 23:27hrs | 506 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 644 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 168 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

16 Apr 2025 at 23:25hrs | 198 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

16 Apr 2025 at 23:24hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:23hrs | 82 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

16 Apr 2025 at 23:22hrs | 124 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

16 Apr 2025 at 23:21hrs | 92 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 299 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 175 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 114 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

16 Apr 2025 at 23:19hrs | 3755 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

16 Apr 2025 at 23:18hrs | 133 Views