South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

by Staff reporter

South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt after his official motorcade came under gunfire while leaving an ANC meeting in Boksburg, Johannesburg, on the East Rand.Sources close to the incident say Mashatile's convoy was targeted late Friday night, with multiple shots fired at one of the vehicles. While the Deputy President was unharmed, the brazen attack has sent shockwaves through South Africa's political landscape and intensified speculation about deepening rifts within the ruling African National Congress (ANC).Police have launched a high-level investigation into the motive behind the shooting. However, analysts and party insiders say the attack may be rooted in escalating tensions within the ANC as the party begins to position itself for leadership succession ahead of the 2027 elective conference.Mashatile is widely seen as a strong contender to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose term constitutionally ends in 2029. His growing influence within the ANC has reportedly ruffled feathers among rival factions, some of whom are determined to block his rise to the presidency."This is a very serious development that cannot be viewed in isolation," said a senior ANC member who declined to be named. "We've seen this before, where internal power struggles turn dangerous."The ANC has a history of intense leadership battles. Both former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma were forced out of office by their own party following bruising internal contests. The looming 2027 elective conference is expected to be another critical turning point for the ANC, with Mashatile seen as a frontrunner.The Deputy President's office has yet to issue an official statement, but security around Mashatile has reportedly been tightened. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appealed to the public for any information that could assist with the investigation.As the nation reels from the shock, questions are being raised about the safety of high-ranking officials and the potential for political violence as succession battles intensify within the ANC.