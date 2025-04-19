Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt after his official motorcade came under gunfire while leaving an ANC meeting in Boksburg, Johannesburg, on the East Rand.

Sources close to the incident say Mashatile's convoy was targeted late Friday night, with multiple shots fired at one of the vehicles. While the Deputy President was unharmed, the brazen attack has sent shockwaves through South Africa's political landscape and intensified speculation about deepening rifts within the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Police have launched a high-level investigation into the motive behind the shooting. However, analysts and party insiders say the attack may be rooted in escalating tensions within the ANC as the party begins to position itself for leadership succession ahead of the 2027 elective conference.

Mashatile is widely seen as a strong contender to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose term constitutionally ends in 2029. His growing influence within the ANC has reportedly ruffled feathers among rival factions, some of whom are determined to block his rise to the presidency.

"This is a very serious development that cannot be viewed in isolation," said a senior ANC member who declined to be named. "We've seen this before, where internal power struggles turn dangerous."

The ANC has a history of intense leadership battles. Both former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma were forced out of office by their own party following bruising internal contests. The looming 2027 elective conference is expected to be another critical turning point for the ANC, with Mashatile seen as a frontrunner.

The Deputy President's office has yet to issue an official statement, but security around Mashatile has reportedly been tightened. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appealed to the public for any information that could assist with the investigation.

As the nation reels from the shock, questions are being raised about the safety of high-ranking officials and the potential for political violence as succession battles intensify within the ANC.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1360 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1369 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1135 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 995 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 641 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 398 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7333 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2616 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6295 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1465 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 998 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10285 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2247 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 878 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1061 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 467 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 351 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 599 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 907 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 849 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10003 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 292 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 891 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

17 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 6814 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

17 Apr 2025 at 07:18hrs | 1147 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

16 Apr 2025 at 23:32hrs | 253 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

16 Apr 2025 at 23:29hrs | 371 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

16 Apr 2025 at 23:28hrs | 281 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

16 Apr 2025 at 23:27hrs | 506 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 644 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

16 Apr 2025 at 23:26hrs | 168 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

16 Apr 2025 at 23:25hrs | 198 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

16 Apr 2025 at 23:24hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:23hrs | 82 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

16 Apr 2025 at 23:22hrs | 124 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

16 Apr 2025 at 23:21hrs | 92 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 299 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 175 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

16 Apr 2025 at 23:20hrs | 114 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

16 Apr 2025 at 23:19hrs | 3755 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

16 Apr 2025 at 23:18hrs | 133 Views