Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court bars police from disrupting UZ lecturers' strike

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The High Court has issued a landmark ruling interdicting police from interfering with the ongoing strike by lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), marking a significant legal victory for academic staff and their supporters.

In a decision handed down on Saturday by Justice Chikowero, law enforcement authorities were barred from disrupting, obstructing, or prohibiting the strike, which includes picketing and protest activities by lecturers, non-academic staff, and students.

“The 1st Respondent is interdicted from unlawfully interfering, obstructing or prohibiting the picketing by the applicant's members and supporters outside the premises of the 3rd Respondent in terms of the picket authorisation issued by the applicant on 15 April 2025,” reads the ruling.

The judgment allows the strike action to continue peacefully, stipulating that it should be limited to activities such as placard-waving, singing, dancing, prayers, and delivering solidarity speeches. It also provides protection against unlawful arrests of protest organisers and participants. Protesters will be represented by two liaison officers in any dialogue with the authorities.

The ruling has been widely hailed by labour rights groups, with the Vashandi-Zisebenzi Working People's Collective (WPC) calling it a major victory in the broader fight for workers' rights.

"This is an important victory for workers. It advances the struggle for a full and effective right to strike," WPC said in a statement.

The group also praised the lecturers' legal team, led by Munyaradzi Gwisai and E. Matika of MG and Partners, for securing the injunction.

"We salute all unions and organisations that have given solidarity. More is needed. An important battle has been won, but the war is still to be won. All out on Tuesday as the strike resumes. A successful lecturers' strike will inspire other exploited workers to join the rallying battle for a living wage."

The UZ lecturers began their strike earlier this month, demanding improved salaries and working conditions amid growing economic hardship. The High Court's ruling is expected to set a precedent in safeguarding the constitutional right to peaceful protest in Zimbabwe.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

18 mins ago | 3 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

20 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

20 mins ago | 1 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe army evicts national hero's disabled widow, children

21 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

22 mins ago | 8 Views

5 years jail for possessing diamonds

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Tragic end to beer dispute

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Man in court for killing ex-wife

23 mins ago | 4 Views

CABS renews US$40m facility to support the Zimbabwe economy

23 mins ago | 3 Views

US signals stronger economic engagement with Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 5 Views

Tagwirei tipped for Zanu-PF Central Committee role

26 mins ago | 6 Views

Muswere labels Geza a 'terrorist'

27 mins ago | 9 Views

ZITF roars to life

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe launches probe into Rovos Rail, BBR train collision

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo reimagines its future as 65th ZITF opens

31 mins ago | 6 Views

Badly managed Caps United's crisis deepens

32 mins ago | 14 Views

South African Deputy President survives assassination attempt

14 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Zimbabwe's govt avoid potholes, flies Rovos Rail tourists to Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Baby swap scandal at United Bulawayo Hospitals demands urgent action

14 hrs ago | 381 Views

Geza calls for April 22–23 national shutdown

14 hrs ago | 865 Views

4 killed, 7 injured in Gweru-Zvishavane highway accident

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sex worker convicted of drugging and stealing client's $900

19 Apr 2025 at 11:13hrs | 1536 Views

Gold ore thief killed

19 Apr 2025 at 08:44hrs | 1397 Views

Mnangagwa warns against social media abuse

18 Apr 2025 at 19:32hrs | 1395 Views

6 killed in road traffic accident

18 Apr 2025 at 15:22hrs | 1156 Views

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland commits to Zimbabwe Warriors

18 Apr 2025 at 15:21hrs | 1022 Views

Is Zimbabwe wooing Donald Trump by paying white farmers and ending tariffs?

18 Apr 2025 at 15:19hrs | 655 Views

Nust FM to spotlight Bulawayo talent

18 Apr 2025 at 15:09hrs | 406 Views

BREAKING: Rovos Tourist train collides with goods train in Zimbabwe, several injured

18 Apr 2025 at 14:27hrs | 7458 Views

Modi acquires Choppies Zimbabwe for US$260,000 after selling it for US$22 million

17 Apr 2025 at 20:46hrs | 2637 Views

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

17 Apr 2025 at 20:32hrs | 6332 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

17 Apr 2025 at 20:30hrs | 1482 Views

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

17 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 1013 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

17 Apr 2025 at 13:48hrs | 10357 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

17 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

17 Apr 2025 at 13:31hrs | 2311 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

17 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 879 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

17 Apr 2025 at 09:50hrs | 1066 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 470 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

17 Apr 2025 at 09:01hrs | 355 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

17 Apr 2025 at 08:02hrs | 602 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

17 Apr 2025 at 07:38hrs | 919 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

17 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 862 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

17 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 10129 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

17 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 147 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

17 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 296 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

17 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 947 Views