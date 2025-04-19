High Court bars police from disrupting UZ lecturers' strike

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has issued a landmark ruling interdicting police from interfering with the ongoing strike by lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), marking a significant legal victory for academic staff and their supporters.In a decision handed down on Saturday by Justice Chikowero, law enforcement authorities were barred from disrupting, obstructing, or prohibiting the strike, which includes picketing and protest activities by lecturers, non-academic staff, and students.“The 1st Respondent is interdicted from unlawfully interfering, obstructing or prohibiting the picketing by the applicant's members and supporters outside the premises of the 3rd Respondent in terms of the picket authorisation issued by the applicant on 15 April 2025,” reads the ruling.The judgment allows the strike action to continue peacefully, stipulating that it should be limited to activities such as placard-waving, singing, dancing, prayers, and delivering solidarity speeches. It also provides protection against unlawful arrests of protest organisers and participants. Protesters will be represented by two liaison officers in any dialogue with the authorities.The ruling has been widely hailed by labour rights groups, with the Vashandi-Zisebenzi Working People's Collective (WPC) calling it a major victory in the broader fight for workers' rights."This is an important victory for workers. It advances the struggle for a full and effective right to strike," WPC said in a statement.The group also praised the lecturers' legal team, led by Munyaradzi Gwisai and E. Matika of MG and Partners, for securing the injunction."We salute all unions and organisations that have given solidarity. More is needed. An important battle has been won, but the war is still to be won. All out on Tuesday as the strike resumes. A successful lecturers' strike will inspire other exploited workers to join the rallying battle for a living wage."The UZ lecturers began their strike earlier this month, demanding improved salaries and working conditions amid growing economic hardship. The High Court's ruling is expected to set a precedent in safeguarding the constitutional right to peaceful protest in Zimbabwe.